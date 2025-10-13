Ntsiki Mazwai weighed in on Enhle Mbali and Black Coffee's divorce finalisation, with a subtle post

On Friday, 10 October, the actress revealed that she has reverted to her maiden name, Miss Mlothswa

Mazwai shaded Black Coffee's current girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez, and many people also weighed in on her post

Ntsiki Mazwai commented on Enhle Mbali’s divorce win and also shaded Black Coffee's girlfriend. Image: Enhle Mbali, Miss Ntsiki Mazwai

Source: Instagram

South African media personality Ntsiki Mazwai weighed in on Enhle Mbali and Black Coffee's divorce settlement.

The Four Walls actress announced on 10 October that she is officially Miss Mlotshwa, and is no longer Mrs Maphumulo. Social media erupted after claims that Enhle would acquire 50% of Black Coffee's wealth. One person who also celebrated this victory was poet Ntsiki Mazwai.

What Ntsiki Mazwai said about Enhle's divorce

Taking to X (Twitter) on Saturday, 11 October, Mazwai said Enhle is now wealthier than Black Coffee's, real name Nathi Maphumulo's, girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez.

Mazwai claimed that Gonzalez was gloating about her wealth now that she had experienced the benefits of being Coffee's woman.

"I’m glad she is now richer than that other girl who was gloating," an amused Mazwai wrote.

Announcing her divorce, Mbali thanked her legal team, who ensured that she gained from the divorce, "Today, with great emotion, I write this. I am officially Miss Mlotshwa. I’m so grateful for this ugly journey that gave me so many lessons. Today, God has laid a table for me…I am so thankful to the people you see in this image."

Two days after Enhle's announcement, Black Coffee posted a photo of Gonzalez and his mother on social media. On X, he also said, "Thank God for music."

Mzansi debates Mazwai's post

It seems some people are not in support of Ntsiki's post:

@mrembola002 asked:

"How is she going to be rich from getting a stipend? The kind of mentality that makes women fail."

@DDT_PM stated:

"She should make sure she gets a Property financial advisor, save approximately R300 million, and spend R200 million with Limpopo men in Dubai."

@ValentinoThokoz claimed:

"Angry and Bitter. The projection in women is on another level... you are busy being glad that she's recking her family apart for money, WHERE IS YOUR HUSBAND?"

@collsmas said:

"The day we stop focusing on things which doesn't concern us will be better."

@Linda_roto laughed:

"Sana especially labafana bathi “groetman”. They have been humbled."

Old video of Black Coffee's divorce plans resurfaces

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Black Coffee's old video of him discussing his divorce resurfaced. The DJ had been trending on social media since his ex-wife, Enhle Mbali, announced that she was officially divorced.

Fans of the musician took to social media to comment on his video, where he said, "Remember, it's all the search, that's what it is. Searching for happiness, and in the end, I don't think we are gonna be able to find and define it," says the DJ.

