South African actress Londiwe Faith Nene has passed away at the age of 35, according to her family

The personality appeared on various local productions, including Showmax's Youngins

Mzansi has shared touching words in memory of Londiwe, praising her talent and infectious energy

South African actress Londiwe Faith Nene has passed away. The family of the star took to her Facebook account and shared a statement, informing the public of her passing.

In a statement, the family announced that she passed away on 11 October; however, they refrained from divulging more information.

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we confirm the passing of Londiwe Faith Nene. She passed away on Saturday, 11 October 2025. As a family, we are deeply heartbroken by this loss and kindly ask for privacy as we navigate through this time of sorrow. Your understanding, compassion and prayers mean a great deal to us as we find strength and comfort in one another,” the statement concludes.

The family shared that the funeral details will be communicated in due time.

Londiwe has appeared in several productions, including Bheka Sik’bambile, Adulting, Outlaws and various soapies. She was also a presenter on uThando noXolo.

She also appeared in Showmax’s teen drama Youngins as Auntie Thuli.

Mzansi saddened by Londiwe's passing

Tributes have been pouring in for the actress. Some people who know her personally expressed shock. While others who watched her on the small screens hailed her as an entertainer who always did pranks.

Below are some of the reactions:

Betusile Mcinga reacted:

"I thought kuzothwa it’s a prank."

Nokwethemba Maseya cried:

"Is this one of those Moja Love pranks? But I’ve been asking myself why she’s not responding. I will never recover from this."

Itumeleng Maphoto said:

"This is actually hard to believe. She will be missed. May her soul rest in peace."

Slindile Xaba expressed:

"Oh, my God. This is so heartbreaking."

@jabumissy expressed:

"I remember her on Sikubambile with that little man, forgot his name."

@Nonhlan34930858 stated:

"First time seeing her, my deepest condolences to her family and friends. May her soul rest."

@mohohlo_lerato shared:

"Ah man, she was so funny. I wonder what happened."

