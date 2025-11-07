Shaka iLembe actress Luyanda Zuma recently won big at the 17th annual Feather Awards

The controversial Musa Khawula announced that the star bagged the Hot Babe of the Year award on social media

Feather Awards co-founder Thami Dish shared with Briefly News the main reason behind their theme this year

Things seem to be going well for the popular actress and model Luyanda Zuma career-wise, as she recently reached yet another major milestone.

On Friday, 7 November 2025, the controversial blogger and gossiper Musa Khawula excitedly announced on social media that the Miss SA 2025 first-runner up was recognised at the 17th Annual Feather Awards in Melrose.

Khawula stated that the Shaka iLembe actress bagged the Hot Babe of the Year Award at the prestigious ceremony.

The awards co-founder, Thami Dish, shared with Briefly News the theme behind this year's ceremony and what it meant for them.

"This year, we wanted to remind everyone to pause, look, and truly listen not just to the noise of the world, but to the rhythm of your own heart. The Feathers have always been about more than the lights and glamour; they’re about reflection, authenticity, and courage.

"In a time where so many are rushing through life, this night was an invitation to slow down, reconnect with your truth, and celebrate the power of living boldly and unapologetically," Thami said.

Fans react to Luyanda Zuma's win

Shortly after it was made known that the actress won an award on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@masurpi said:

"She doesn’t need an international stage to shine . Qhawekazi’s light speaks for itself. In a year’s time, we’ll be celebrating her as both a queen and a business mogul."

@tinasheugene wrote:

"Qhawe’s win isn’t just about looks or a trophy, it’s about impact, purpose, smart moves. So no… her win was not useless. It was a strategic win, and she’s gone smarter with it.Luyanda may have gotten the hot‑chick award, but Qhawekazi’s win proves she’s playing the long game."

@PreciousShange commented:

"This is the ONLY award Luyanda "the mean girl who didn't win Miss SA 2025" Zuma will ever win."

@GwadisoAnd87248 mentioned:

"At least Qhawe is something important while you are here trying to catching up on real world news because you spent half of the year in jail."

Miss SA Fans believe Gizelle Venske was robbed

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular model Gizelle Venske had social media users talking when she didn't make it to the top 3 in the Miss South Africa pageant. The chartered accountant made it to the top 5 finalists after Qhawekazi, Luyanda, and Karabo made it to the top 3.

Fans of the South African beauty queen encouraged her to enter the beauty competition in 2026, as they were impressed with her answers.

