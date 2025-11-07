Matshediso "Tshedi" Mhlolo is set to receive an award at the upcoming Bold Excellence Awards

The former Malaika lead singer will be honoured for her years of contribution to South African music, culture, and community empowerment

This serves as her second award recognition for her commitment to music and leadership, and the singer said she was overwhelmed with gratitude

Matshediso Mhlolo will be honoured with a prestigious award. Images: tshedimalaika

Source: Instagram

South African singer Matshediso "Tshedi" Mhlolo is set to be honoured with an award at the upcoming Bold Excellence Awards.

For her years-long contribution to South African music and culture, as well as her community empowerment efforts, the singer will be presented with the prestigious Honorary Award on Saturday, 8 November 2025, at the Roodepoort City Hall in Gauteng.

Tshedi, who was one-third of the legendary, multi-award-winning Afro-pop group Malaika, rose to prominence in the early 2000s as the group's lead singer alongside former bandmate Bongani Nchang and the late Jabulani Ndaba.

The organisers highlighted Tshedi's contribution to the arts, describing her as "one of South Africa’s true icons of excellence whose legacy continues to inspire generations."

Reacting to the announcement, the singer told Sunday World that she did not expect it.

"I am truly overwhelmed and deeply grateful for this award. It means so much to me because it shows that my hard work and contribution to the music industry are finally being recognised. This moment is both emotional and humbling. I see it as a blessing from God. I never saw it coming. And it gives me renewed strength to keep going and to continue inspiring upcoming artists."

Also a Paralegal Practitioner, Tshedi expressed immense gratitude to her friends, colleagues and loyal supporters who made "this journey worthwhile."

On the same day, the singer will also be presented with the Afro-pop Iconic Voice Award at the fourth She Millionaire Africa Women Wealth Builders Awards. The ceremony will be held at Anew Hotel & Conference Centre in OR Tambo, Johannesburg.

The awards are a direct result of Tshedi's decades-long impact on South African music and culture, serving not only as recognition of her past work but also as a moment of validation.

Mzansi celebrates Tshedi Mhlolo's award

Fans and followers flooded the comment section to celebrate Tshedi's honour at the She Millionaire Africa Women Wealth Builders Awards.

itu_sekhu cheered:

"Look! God is a star!"

keamogetswe_moroe said:

"Ehe now. Congratulations, sis."

truly_vikki praised Tshedi Mhlolo:

"My legend."

mmatzatzi declared:

"It's God's time."

Angyzoza celebrated:

"See God oooo."

Tshedi Mhlolo clashes with her former bandmate

However, the tone was different a month prior when Tshedi Mhlolo confronted her former bandmate on stage. Briefly News shared a video of the singer disrupting Bongani Nchang's performance at a local pub, a scene that caught many people by surprise.

The confrontation was the result of the pair's ongoing dispute over royalties and intellectual property, which Mhlolo claims have been compromised by Nchang on several occasions.

