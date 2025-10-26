Popular model Gizelle Venske had social media users talking when she didn't make it to the top 3 in the Miss South Africa pageant

The chartered accountant made it as a top 5 finalist after Qhawekazi, Luyanda, and Karabo made it to the top 3

Fans of the South African beauty queen encouraged her to enter the beauty competition in 2026, as they were impressed with her answers

Miss SA finalist Gizelle Venske impressed South Africans. Images: @iloveSouthAhh

Source: Twitter

Fans of beauty queen Gizelle Venske criticised the Miss South African competition when she didn't make it as a top 3 finalist on Saturday, 25 October 2025, evening.

Venske lost out to Shaka Ilembe actress and model Luyanda Zuma, who was confirmed as a runner-up.

Popular South African content creator and author Qhawekazi Mazaleni was crowned the winner on the evening.

Social media user @IloveSouthAfrica shared on her X account on Saturday, 25 October 2025, that Venske was robbed and should return in 2026.

South Africans react to Venske's loss

@DrMpoiMakhetha said:

"She really was robbed!"

@OhentseMD wrote:

"Yoh, this girl is very beautiful."

@Lwandy_Msengana responded:

"She was definitely top 3."

@TazzBash wrote:

"Or do Miss Universe South Africa or Miss World South Africa! Go represent us on the world stage. I hate that Miss SA has no management and no international licenses. Do it again! Good luck next time."



@NomaReign reacted:

"Nah, don't return to Miss SA, you'll just be wasting your time. Rather go to Miss Universe SA or Miss World SA."

@Real_Precious_M responded:

"I loved her answers. This was a tough one."

@Pale_Pale18 said:

"She was so good! This is why we need proper judges! She had the best answer out of all the contestants."

@XolaniMdunge5 replied:

"She should go to Miss Universe South Africa or Miss Supranational South Africa."

@energies45 replied:

"She will definitely take it, and if we can, we'll nominate her for our Miss Universe and Miss Supranational."

@marge_masondo said:

"I also wish so if it's allowed, but then again, she should also try Miss Universe, she is fit for the competition."

@TheeLuuh wrote:

"Hayi, guys! This cycle needs to break."

@bongi000 said:

"Gorgeous queen. Hope she tries again next year."

@NkosiK19 responded:

"She deserved top 3!"

@Lebogangm_SA replied:

"Please return, I feel you deserved to be in the top 5."

@KenMatladika responded:

"I hope she returns."

@PelozaTyali reacted:

"We love her. She should come back. We are here to support her."

@Stella_Magwai wrote:

"Honestly, I was so hurt."

@nokwandatongo said:

"I hope she returns! The crown will be hers."

Miss SA fans want Gizelle Venske to return next year. Image: iloveSouthAhh

Source: Twitter

Qhawekazi Mazaleni is a fan-favourite Miss SA after her sister Homba Mazaleni

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that beauty queen Qhawekazi Mazaleni captured the hearts of South Africans online for her community work.

Social media users are rooting for the speech therapist, who was announced as a Miss SA Top 10 finalist on Tuesday, 16 September 2025.

South Africans and fans of the content creator took to the Miss SA's post this week to congratulate her.

Source: Briefly News