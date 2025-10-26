Actress Luyanda Zuma had social media buzzing on Saturday, 25 October 2025, when she didn't win the Miss South Africa title

The Shaka iLembe star and model made it as a top 2 finalist for the Miss SA 2025 competition

Fans of the beauty pageant took to social media to comment on Zuma's performance and answers on Saturday evening

Miss SA fans commented on Luyanda Zuma's loss. Images: LuyandaZuma

Former Shaka ILembe actress Luyanda Zuma left South Africans talking over the weekend when she didn't win the Miss SA title.

Zuma was announced as runner-up after Eastern Cape-born beauty queen and businesswoman Qhawekazi Hombelani.

The actress also recently trended on social media when she was announced as a top 10 finalist in the competition.

While fans of Zuma felt she was robbed, some fans of the organisation felt that the actress was overconfident on the runway and her answers were unsatisfactory.

@Compaqllow wrote on X:

"I like Luyanda, but I hate her ‘I’ll win this’ attitude. She needs to slow down. With her grade 2 answers."

Social media user @SihleN88853737 shared on her X account on Saturday, 25 October 2025, and captioned it:

"Luyanda really got humbled, she really thought she was taking it eish, and the hype the fans gave her didn't make things better. She did well, though."

Social media users react to Zuma's loss

@l_keletso reacted:

"I wanted to say this, that she went with an 'I’m going to win' attitude and didn’t put enough effort, she underestimated her contenders. It’s one thing to believe you’re going to win; it’s another thing to embody that belief with sheer arrogance. Nna le ko top 3 ne ke sa mmatle," (I didn't want her in the top 3).

@honourable_ndix commented:

"She is too arrogant. Even the way she speaks."

@matha39076 said:

"As for grade 2, answers, but Qhawe deserves to win honestly."

@TemaphangaM replied:

"Isn’t that what we call ‘confidence’?"

@SpoiltHousewife responded:

"Msholozi was too confident."



@ItsPrincessBee commented:

"Aybo, what was she supposed to do?"

@kopanomlerumo said:

"The tweet I was looking for. I can’t make me hate Xhosa feminists."

@SpoiltHousewife wrote:

"Right, I saw that too."

@Papi_Mphuthi replied:

"Hence it’s so difficult to root for her. I would rather pick Qhawe."



@Ke__Lebohang responded:

"Look at her now. Egg on the face."

Miss SA fans comment on Luyanda Zuma's latest title. Images: MzansiMagic

Qhawekazi Mazaleni becomes Miss SA favourite

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that beauty queen Qhawekazi Mazaleni captured the hearts of South Africans online for her community work.

Social media users were rooting for the speech therapist, who was announced as a Miss SA Top 10 finalist on Tuesday, 16 September 2025.

South Africans and fans of the content creator took to the Miss SA's post this week to congratulate her.

