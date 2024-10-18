A loving mother surprised her daughter with her first vehicle, a stunning Mercedes-Benz AMG A45s

The baby girl couldn't believe her eyes when she saw what her mother bought for her

The online community reacted to the video, with many showering the girl with congratulatory messages

A mother bought her daughter a Mercedes-Benz as her first car. Images: @Bw Car Culture

Source: TikTok

A loving mother spoiled her daughter with her first car. The mom pulled all stops and bought her a Mercedes-Benz AMG A45s.

In the Facebook video uploaded by @Bw Car Culture, the baby girl is seen at a car dealership, standing in front of her new toy. She had no idea what car it was. As it was uncovered, she created with shock. She couldn't believe her eyes.

She was also captured being grateful to her loving mother, giving her a tight hug for the stunning surprise. The hun got into her new baby and drove out of the dealership.

"Mother buys Her daughter an AMG A45s as Her first car, beautiful!🇿🇦"

According to Car Mag, the Mercedes-Benz AMG A45s cost around R1 397 793. It boasts a power of 310 kW. It offers the kinds of performance figures that will take the fight to the likes of the BMW M2 and Toyota Supra.

Mom buys daughter Mercedes-AMG A45s

Watch the Facebook video below:

Netizens celebrate the woman

The online community reacted to the video, with many showering the girl with congratulatory messages.

@Kensani Ndaba commented:

"Good for her - you can still teach your kids to respect hard work and money while giving them the best things in life. You don’t need to struggle to learn that."

@Mntungwa Neliswa was envious:

"I hope I can do this for my daughter. I have 5 years till she needs a car.. so 5 years of hard work."

@Sphephelo Khetwa said:

"Good. spoil your kids early so they can be used to money nd not demand it from their boyfriends."

Cape Town hun buys first car at 21

In another story, Briefly News reported about a 21-year-old woman who bought her first car with weave and sneaker money.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @tania_cengimbo, the energetic hun can be seen entering a car dealership in high spirits. The lady was captured driving the Ford Focus out of the dealership. She drove home where her family celebrated with her.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News