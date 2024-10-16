A 21-year-old woman who sells wigs and sneakers spoiled herself with a new stunning vehicle

The Cape Town lady drove the Ford Focus home where she celebrated with her loved ones

The online community reacted to the video, with many showering her with congratulatory messages

A Cape Town businesswoman bought herself a new ride. Images: @tania_cengimbo

Source: TikTok

A 21-year-old lady from Cape Town bought her first car with the money she got through selling weaves and sneakers.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @tania_cengimbo, the energetic hun can be seen entering a car dealership in high spirits. The lady was captured driving the Ford Focus out of the dealership. She drove home where her family celebrated with her.

According to the Auto Trader website, the Ford Focus 1. g EcoBoost boasts a four-cylinder, 1.5 litre, turbocharged petrol, power of 132 kW @ 6000 rpm, top speed of 224 km/h, 55 litres of fuel tank to name just a few.

"Her name is angel , and she saved her mom’s life."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

21-year-old buys first car with hustling money

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens congratulate the woman on her purchase

The video gained over 200k views, with many online users sharing congratulatory messages.

@Sivakele Gantsho commented:

"Finally😍😍😍 congratulations once again babyy🤭🤭💃💃."

@AKing Blie🇿🇦🇺🇸 shared:

"Congratulations to you stranger👏👏👏👏bought mine last week friday 😁."

@Mbalie’s Apparel said:

"Finally given a chance to congratulate you kakuhle😂 Congratulations baby❤️😘😍🥰🥹 you deserve it my love ❤️."

@Simtha was touched:

"Ohh hayi Tania 🥹🥹I’m so happy for you marn 😍❤️😍❤️."

@Mindo celebrated:

"To more Cars My Girl it's only the beginning 🌹🫶💞💞."

@Figlan Siphokazi congratulated:

"Congratulations 🥺 I love this so much."

@A💋 loved:

"This is so heart warming and inspiring! I love seeing girls win and be rewarded for their hard work! Congratulations babe!😍"

22-year-old spoils herself with new ride

In another story, Briefly News reported about a 22-year-old woman who bought her first car.

The stunner, who goes by the handle @khanyimnguni10, shared a clip on the video platform showcasing her new whip. @khanyimnguni10 revealed to her viewers that she had just bought a car while taking to her TikTok caption and expressed how she felt about acquiring her first luxury vehicle at 22.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News