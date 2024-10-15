A group of church elderly ladies hilariously had a lot of fun playing with gym equipment

The grannies were captured in a video trying out treadmills and playing with dumbells

The online community reacted to the clip, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

Grannies in church uniforms played with gym equipment. Images: @malibongwenoyo

Source: TikTok

A video of elderly church ladies having fun with gym equipment has made rounds on social media.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @malibongwenoyo, the ladies are seen in their full church uniforms in what seems like a gym. The gogos did not deprive themselves of fun, lol.

They were captured playing around with the gym equipment. Some tried the treadmill while others played with dumbells, lol. It was a fun time for the elderly church ladies. They left many people feeling envious.

Church grandmas play with gym equipment

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the church ladies in the gym

The video gained over 800k views, with many online users finding the situation funny. See the comments below:

@Sandisa Mazibuko ♱ wrote:

"Not ugogo with green straps vibrating 😭😭."

@History is Made 🇿🇦 was entertained:

"Brother Enigma is watching 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@heyitsgugu wondered:

"WHOS IDEA WAS THIS is what i wanna know😭😭😭."

@Tebogo Itholeng asked:

"To who ever took them ko gyming what were you thinking 💔."

@MJMoloi laughed:

"I don't know why I'm laughing so hard 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@Mapiwane reminded:

"This is South Africa guys don't forget."

@Nhlanhla Khumalo expressed:

"✨Love love what you doing Big Brother ✨✨😇May God grant you more wisdom & perseverance! abantu abakhulile they can be handful ✌️🙏."

@fakade_xhalisile wrote:

"No the owner became wise an invited prayer warriors."

@Njabulo commented:

"Not the vibrations 😭😭😭😭."

@Mbavha said:

"The sore bodies the next morning lapho 😭."

