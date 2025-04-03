A little girl was caught on video screaming and running away from a family of ducks that followed her to her front door

Her panicked calls for her mom turned to relief when her mother opened the door, only to find the situation hilarious

Viewers found the child's fear both funny and relatable, with many sharing their fears about what they thought was going to happen

A video showing how a young girl screamed to her mum for help when a family of ducks started following her went viral. Images: Adria Photography/ Getty Images and Flashpop/Getty Images

Content creator @matelawiryboy.mofoti shared a video of a terrified little girl being followed by ducks. In the clip, the child can be seen rushing to her front door, repeatedly screaming and calling for her mum to open up quickly while looking behind her in fear.

Just as her mother opens the door, a family of ducks appears, heading straight toward the little girl. Seeing the approaching birds, the child runs away in panic. Her mother, who initially opened the door quickly after hearing the screams, starts laughing when she realizes the source of her daughter's fear is just a group of harmless ducks.

The video captures a moment many people can relate to, as fear of birds is quite common. While adults might find the situation funny, for the little girl, the experience was genuinely frightening.

Fear of birds is common

Bird phobia, known as ornithophobia, affects many people worldwide. This fear often develops after a scary experience with birds, such as being chased by geese at a park or seeing birds attack smaller animals. For someone with ornithophobia, even seeing a photo of a bird can trigger anxiety.

Symptoms of this phobia can include rapid heartbeat, sweating, shaking, and an overwhelming feeling of dread. Since birds are everywhere in nature, this fear can seriously limit someone's outdoor activities.

Ducks following people is a natural behaviour related to something called imprinting. Baby ducklings are programmed to follow their mother from the moment they hatch. During their first few days of life, they form a strong bond with their mother and follow her in line for protection.

Sometimes ducks, especially those used to humans, might follow people hoping for food or because they've associated humans with feeding. The ducks in the video may have followed the little girl because they were curious or expected to be fed.

A young girl got spooked by a family of ducks tailing her. Images: @matelawiryboy.mofoti

South Africans react to the duck chase

@Randall Blackbird commented with relief:

"Im glad they were ducks and not sicko pervs."

@Cynthia Fortuin admitted:

"Joh! I thought that it was going to be people."

@Getrude Kate Madisha found it endearing:

"So sweet."

@Jepson Togarasei Gombedza enjoyed the reaction:

"I love the scream 😱"

