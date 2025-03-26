A video of a chicken perched on the ledge of a high-rise building has left South Africans in stitches as the content creator joked that the fowl had relationship problems

The clip shows the chicken standing on the window ledge of a skyscraper, with the video's caption suggesting that "we all go through something in this life"

Social media users flooded the comments section with jokes and theories about how the chicken managed to reach such a height, while others played along with the story

A man shared a clip showing a chicken that managed to get up a skyscraper and ended up on a window ledge. Images: Olena Malik/Getty Images and @thabiso.lebenya

A video of a chicken appearing to contemplate jumping from a high-rise building has left South Africans thoroughly entertained.

Content creator @thabiso.lebenya shared the amusing clip showing a chicken perched on the edge of a window ledge on what appears to be a skyscraper. Laughing at the unusual sight, he captioned the video:

"This chicken has relationship problems, we all go through something in this life," implying that the fowl had climbed to the tall building's ledge because of heartbreak.

Bird on the edge

The funny video sparked many questions about how the chicken managed to get so high, as chickens aren't known for their flying abilities. While they can flutter and jump to modest heights, seeing one at the top of a tall building is unusual.

Despite their limited flying skills, chickens are natural climbers and enjoy roosting on elevated spots. Studies show that domestic chickens, like their wild ancestors, are motivated to roost high up, likely as a way to protect themselves from predators.

Chickens begin exploring their surroundings early, sometimes reaching heights of up to 10 meters. By the time they are 10 days old, they start roosting at night. Even in domestic settings, chickens tend to prefer higher roosting spots, especially when it gets dark.

A man shared a clip showing a chicken on a skyscraper, which he claims to have a relationship issue. Images: @thabiso.lebenya

South Africans question the scenario

South Africans were quick to comment on the bizarre sight, with many offering hilarious theories about the chicken's predicament:

@Sibusiso Phakathi questioned:

"How did it get there in the first place?"

@Allister Alexander Arendse joked:

"It probably listened to R.Kelly, I believe I can fly."

@Tshepo Mathebula was sceptical:

"There's no way a chicken can get that high by itself! It must have been the cameraman who put it there! 😂"

@King King offered a backstory:

"A chicken called Mathapelo from Katlehong cheated on it🙄"

@Frank Magavagava reassured viewers:

"If it were an ostrich yes, that would have been the end, but this particular chicken will land unharmed. It can't fly for long periods, but it will glide safely."

@Andrew Manicus suggested:

"It was bought to be cooked, and it managed to get a corner, thinking it's a safe one."

@Denis Bulenge reminded everyone:

"Remember, it is a bird. No harm."

