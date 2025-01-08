A South African lady was stunned by an intruder who made themselves at home in her house

The woman could not believe her eyes when she saw the giant creature chowing her groceries in the kitchen

Social media users were floored by the lady’s reaction and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments

It’s quite normal for animals to break into people’s homes in the villages, and most of the reactions caught on camera are funny.

A lady was confronted by an intrusive cow that made itself comfortable in her kitchen. Image: @hermajesty10111

A lady was a victim of this when a cow made itself feel at home in the middle of her house and enjoyed a meal,

Lady cross with cow breaking into house

A young South African beautician was boggled when she bumped into a giant cow in the middle of her house. The intrusive animal was comfortable enough to eat the woman’s groceries and chill in the kitchen.

The lady was so cross that her reflexes pushed her to slap the cow’s bum, which floored many South Africans. She filmed the absurd moment, and it immediately went viral on TikTok.

The hilarious video reached over half a million views and inspired many people to leave a comment in a thread of 2.5K messages.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to cow breaking into lady’s house

Social media users were floored by the woman’s video and commented:

@SAPS warned the lady:

“Ousi, we don’t condone animal brutality!”

@leratomngoma was boggled:

“We are only seven days into the year; what’s happening?”

@phuti mash predicted:

“2025 is going to be a long year.”

@Kg De sensei explained his reasons for not fully expressing himself:

“I was about to say something, but the minute I saw a wheelbarrow in the house, I decided to mind my own business.”

@Liezel realised:

“Not the cow ignoring the slap.”

@Lerato Ledema wrote:

“When one of my lobola cows come and fetch me because, ma’am, I know my worth, we’ve been waiting for you .”

@pulanemalele1 shared:

“The cow is tired of eating grass.”

