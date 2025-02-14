A snake brought chaos to a woman's kitchen and netizens let out a wave of jokes about the woman handling it

The lady in the kitchen seems unbothered by the snake and mostly annoyed that it's making a mess

People pulled no punches in the comments section and brought out some tongue-in-cheek comments about the clip

A snake interrupted a snake causing chaos in a kitchen. Images: Kristian Bell, Nick David

Source: Getty Images

No one likes a mess in a kitchen, and a woman who had a random snake drop through a window knew this too well. A danger noodle caused mayhem in a lady's kitchen until it was caught by her.

An unexpected guest

Facebook user Douglas Govere Jerera posted the clip online with a caption that read:

"This is the type of woman we all want to marry as men, women who are capable of managing the situations and taking risks to save the family"

The lady was able to handle an incredibly stressful situation with ease, making commenters think that its her pet.

See the video below:

A steady head

The cool head of the woman stood out for many viewers. Where others would have been sent into a state of panic, the woman casually grabs the snake by its tail without any concern of being bitten whatsoever.

The woman was able to handle the snake with ease. Image: MoMo Productions/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Netizens had nothing but jokes to dish out with some complimenting her for being calm in such a nerve-wracking situation.

Read the comments below:

@GetrudeZulu said:

"She can do it. I would have run for it and never come back into that house again."

@AlinafeshylynChiwalo mentioned:

"How are you going to convince me she's not eve😂"

@SamuelVanderMashishi commented:

"Woman to woman there is an understanding."

@MathapeloMedupe shared:

"Total disrespect... That snake must rearrange the kitchen, nonsense!"

@PrettyJailosi posted:

"We told you after God fear women now you can see why 😂"

@KihoroJackline said:

"She knows about it she is not even afraid being bitten on the leg."

