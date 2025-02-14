“Woman to Woman”: Snake Wreaks Havoc in Woman’s Kitchen, Netizens Dish Out Tongue-in-Cheek Jokes
- A snake brought chaos to a woman's kitchen and netizens let out a wave of jokes about the woman handling it
- The lady in the kitchen seems unbothered by the snake and mostly annoyed that it's making a mess
- People pulled no punches in the comments section and brought out some tongue-in-cheek comments about the clip
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
No one likes a mess in a kitchen, and a woman who had a random snake drop through a window knew this too well. A danger noodle caused mayhem in a lady's kitchen until it was caught by her.
An unexpected guest
Facebook user Douglas Govere Jerera posted the clip online with a caption that read:
"This is the type of woman we all want to marry as men, women who are capable of managing the situations and taking risks to save the family"
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
The lady was able to handle an incredibly stressful situation with ease, making commenters think that its her pet.
A steady head
The cool head of the woman stood out for many viewers. Where others would have been sent into a state of panic, the woman casually grabs the snake by its tail without any concern of being bitten whatsoever.
Netizens had nothing but jokes to dish out with some complimenting her for being calm in such a nerve-wracking situation.
Read the comments below:
@GetrudeZulu said:
"She can do it. I would have run for it and never come back into that house again."
@AlinafeshylynChiwalo mentioned:
"How are you going to convince me she's not eve😂"
@SamuelVanderMashishi commented:
"Woman to woman there is an understanding."
@MathapeloMedupe shared:
"Total disrespect... That snake must rearrange the kitchen, nonsense!"
@PrettyJailosi posted:
"We told you after God fear women now you can see why 😂"
@KihoroJackline said:
"She knows about it she is not even afraid being bitten on the leg."
More animal stories from Briefly News
- Briefly News previously reported that the death of a 45-year-old man by snake bite has got social media talking over a month after it happened.
- A family recently discovered that hissing intruders have been occupying their roof. The bunch found snakes sliding into their home as they followed the foreign sounds from above their heads.
- A thrilling yet nerve-wracking moment was captured on video when four lions aggressively charged at a car in a game reserve.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Siphesihle Z Luthango (Editor) Siphesihle Luthango is a human interest writer at Briefly News. He has a strong background in digital media and storytelling. Graduating cum laude in Journalism and International Studies from Monash South Africa (2018-2020), he has worked across various platforms, from online news and business reporting to digital marketing and content creation. He has written for The West African Times (2021), and Floww (2023-2024) writing human interest and business stories. Siphesihle has expertise in multimedia journalism, SEO, and digital marketing. Email: siphesihle.luthango@briefly.co.za