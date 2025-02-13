A 45-year-old man in Mpumalanga passed away after he was bitten on his genitals by a snake

The man refused to see a doctor and instead wanted to be treated by a traditional healer

South Africans weighed in on the tragic news, questioning what the man was doing to get bitten

South Africans are in disbelief after an Mpumalanga man passed away after he was bitten on his genitals by a snake. Image: David Northcott

MPUMALANGA – The death of a 45-year-old man by snake bite has got social media talking over a month after it happened.

Caiphus Monareng was reportedly bitten by a snake on his genitals on 6 January 2025, with the story trending on 13 February.

The 45-year-old man was bitten while relieving himself next to building rubble at his home in Casteel.

Monareng refused to go to the doctor

According to the man’s wife, she became aware of the situation when she heard him shout for help. When she saw what had happened, she pleaded with him to go to a hospital, but he refused.

“He wished to consult his traditional healer as he assumed it had something to do with witchcraft,” she explained.

When the sangoma’s medicines did not work, he was rushed to hospital, but sadly passed away before he arrived. Monareng was buried on Saturday, 1 February.

South Africans weigh in on Monareng’s death

The tragic death sparked chatter on social media, as many took note of where the snake bit him.

Joshua Jr King said:

“Didn't he learn that cobras eat other snakes? That includes one-eyed trouser snakes.”

Johan Jacobs-Kraft added:

“In the UK they serve a drink called a snake bite. This is the real deal🙈.”

Marry Jane said:

“Eeeh, sangoma before hospital 🤣.”

Mark Taylor asked:

“Was it a black mamba?”

Pieter Cassim Tawana said:

“I have so many questions.”

Abe Baadjies said:

“Snake became aware of a rival inside those pants.”

Tracey Stockton asked:

“Interesting indeed. What was he doing? Urinating on the snake?”

