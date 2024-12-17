“I Think She’s a Mermaid”: SA Gagged by Lady Swimming With Python in White Umfolozi River
- A woman on TikTok shocked her social media followers with a video of herself swimming in the White Unfolozi River
- She seemed relaxed as she filmed a giant python resting on her leg while her insides were in great panic
- A fearless woman generated millions of views after she followed a giant snake into a river to simply play with it
Women are known to be one of the most brave souls on Earth, with Harriet Tubman releasing enslaved people and Rosa Parks breaking segregation law.
Some ladies in modern times walk and sleep with lions, while some swim with pythons for fun.
Lady swims with snake in KZN river
A spiritual Zulu lady and enthusiast of mysticism shared a TikTok video that gagged her social media friends. Makhosazana went for a relaxing swim in the White Umfolozi River in KZN.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Bearing in mind that the river hosted other creatures, she trained herself not to react to unusual situations. As she was swimming and enjoying the tranquility of the water, she felt a heavy python resting on her feet.
Instead of screaming and crying, she filmed the cold-blooded creature. Makhosazana also enjoyed coffee and thought about extending her meditation.
Watch the video below:
Woman follows python in river to play with it
The South African shared a baffling video of a lady who followed a snake into the water to have fun with it. The viral clip captured the attention of millions who could not believe the woman's bravery.
She held the giant cold-blooded creature in her hand as it led her in the river.
SA baffled by lady swimming with python
Mzansi was amazed by the woman's unbothered reaction to having a snake rest on her feet and commented:
@Ndlovukazi_bmk was stunned:
"A python? I'm here thinking that's a stone underneath the water."
@Amanda ♥️🐻 panicked:
"A what? Sitting where? And then you gently what?
@Gosiame GaMthethwa asked in panic:
"Ma'am? A what? Sitting where? How did you not scream and go crazy?
@__Makhosazana explained:
"You cannot react kaMthethwa."
@Nolkie_02's heart almost stopped:
"You stumble on what? Oh my lord, now my fear of water is on another level now."
@sibi-mokwena was in disbelief:
"Is this real life? I would've ran for my life."
@zamagcinobiyela came to a conclusion:
"I think she's a mermaid."
3 more snake-related stories by Briefly News
- Man discovers snakes living in his roof
- Lady hilariously reacts to feeling snake crawling on her skin
- Boss pranks workers with snake during fun card game, SA floored
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News