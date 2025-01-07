A fun day at the beach turned into a horror movie for those who recently visited Umhlanga Rocks Beach

People spotted sea creatures in the wild waters and screamed for swimmers to evacuate the area

Social media users were amazed by a brave man who was not phased by the warnings and proceeded to dive into the ocean

South Africa in the summertime is a whole vibe. People fill up the beaches and waterparks to have some fun in the sun.

Mzansi was concerned after a video of a man swimming with sharks went viral on TikTok. Image: @Peter_Nile/Getty/@londa_mtshali/TikTok

This festive season, people from Durban made sure to have the most fun near the water as beaches were regularly crowded.

Man swims with sharks at Umhlanga Rocks Beach

A relaxing day at the beach took a turn for the worse when two sharks were spotted in the ocean swimming closely to the shore. Visitors were concerned about their safety and tried to get as many people out of the water as possible.

One chap was not phased by the loud warnings and dared the sharks to touch him as he dove into the water. When the video reached TikTok, it immediately went viral, generating 2.8 million views.

Mzansi noticed how panicked the cameraman was and got an idea of how serious the moment was. Some South Africans were not convinced that the life-threatening creatures were sharks and suggested that they were skatefish.

Mzansi reacts to man swimming with sharks in Umhlanga Rocks Beach

Social media users were amazed by the stubborn man and commented:

@Relisha Natason said:

“I was more scared of the guy screaming than the shark.”

@i_am_sush explained:

“The cameraman was genuinely concerned. We laugh now, but the guy could have witnessed a shark attack live. Would have had a different story to tell.”

@esay trolled:

“Poor shark got scared; please don't do that.”

@GÈRHARD was floored:

“South Africa is a whole planet by itself, I promise.”

@aidanxbennett set the record straight:

“Yesterday’s weather was hot the whole day in Umhlanga. This weather looks miserable, and those aren’t sharks; they’re skatefish. I was literally there.”

