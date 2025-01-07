A South African lady showed off a new skill she mastered on the first try and got praise from her internet friends

Isabel Maredi filmed herself installing her own lashes at home, but her technique is what stood out and floored Mzansi

Social media users could not help but point out how bizarre she looked during the process and lightly roasted her

A woman’s maintenance day could expand into a week as self-care is unlimited and subjective.

A lady showed off the results of doing her own lashes at home. Image: @isabel.maredi

Some ladies like to get their hair, nails and lashes done monthly, while some might add a full day at the spa, making their experience that much more luxurious and expensive.

Lady shows off technique of installing lashes at home

There has been a rise in DIY videos on social media, especially in beauty-related content. The ladies have complained about the high cost of refreshing their look every month.

They have to repeat the cycle of paying for their hairstyles, nails, eyelashes, waxes and other services that make them feel more feminine. A South African hun was tired of complaining and decided to do something about her situation.

She quickly developed a skill for doing her own lashes and aced it on her first try. Her technique was hilarious, but she got the job done in the end and saved a lot of money.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady’s saving money on maintenance

Social media users were impressed by the lady’s work yet floored by her technique:

@Tshego_K needed a plug:

“What glue did you use?”

@Kanyo Trinity🇿🇦 roasted the hun’s technique:

“Me wanting to see 2025 clearly.”

@TeeMaThusi was floored by the process:

“This reminds me of when Mr Bean was so sleepy while driving and used match sticks or when Tom (Tom and Jerry) used tape to keep himself awake.”

@Life as Goitse ✨ shared:

“I have been laughing at this for 15 minutes.”

@Jeanine explained:

“I started doing mine in December and was shocked at how easy it is. Some girls told me to start a business, and I might.”

