A content creator on social media shared a surprising video showing a father carrying his newborn baby toward a bull for what many recognized as a traditional paternity test

According to traditional beliefs, if a baby remains calm when approached by a cow, it confirms the child belongs to the family while crying or showing fear suggests otherwise

Social media reactions were mixed, with some viewers concerned about the baby's safety near the large animal, while others joked about the DNA test being conducted

A video of a baby showing no fear while interacting with a bull has gone viral, sparking discussions about traditional paternity testing practices.

Content creator @Agriculture_LIFE, who regularly posts farm-related content, shared a video showing a father carrying his newborn baby toward a bull. Instead of being frightened, the baby appears excited and even reaches out to touch the animal. The content creator captioned the video:

"This is the African DNA we are talking about 😅."

Traditional vs modern DNA testing

The video references a traditional practice among some South African cultures, particularly Zulu communities, where a baby's paternity might be tested by observing the child's reaction to a cow. According to this tradition, a cow is used to determine whether a baby truly belongs to the family. If the cow cautiously approaches, sniffs the baby, and the baby stays calm, it confirms their place in the family. However, if the baby cries or seems frightened, it supposedly means they are not biologically related.

This practice is quite different from modern paternity testing, which has uncovered surprising rates of paternity fraud worldwide. Studies show that around 4% of cases involve paternal discrepancy, meaning one in 25 children may not be biologically related to the father who raises them.

Concerns for safety

Netizens had a lot to say, and ask concerning the baby.

@Seven_Stars_FC joked:

"Poor thing isn't aware that a DNA test is being done 😂🔥"

@Lydia_Slish_Sekile explained:

"Smanga Ndlovu, if the baby doesn't belong there, is it not going to be kicked by the cow?"

@Makutu_Sello_Hlabirwa_Nkwele cautioned:

"He should put the child down and move away.. Keep a distance..."

@Sphe_Langa expressed concern:

"It is so dangerous, what if he's not the father?"

@Sbu_Swiz_LegitimateBoy_Mhlanga questioned:

"Wait it works? The DNA test🤔🤔🤔 Like really really?"

@Silindile_OkaMadlamini_Lipheyana quipped:

"This is how laughing cow cheese is created."

