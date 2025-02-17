A beloved painting sheep named Baanksy has mysteriously vanished from Farm Sanctuary SA in Franschhoek, prompting the organization to offer a staggering R1.2 million reward

The talented artist, who learned to paint by watching the sanctuary's famous Pigcasso, has been creating artworks that sell for around R35,000 each

Police have launched an investigation into the disappearance, with no signs of forced entry leaving sanctuary staff puzzled about whether Baanksy was stolen or simply wandered off

Baansky, a famous painting sheep, has gone missing. Images: farmsanctuarysa.org

Farm Sanctuary SA in Franschhoek has raised eyebrows across South Africa by offering a R1.2 million reward for their missing sheep artist, Baanksy, who mysteriously disappeared on February 1st.

The sanctuary's founder, Joanne Lefson, discovered the talented sheep's absence when he failed to show up for a commissioned artwork appointment with visiting UK clients.

A legacy of animal artistry

This isn't just any ordinary sheep. Baanksy represents a unique continuation of Farm Sanctuary SA's artistic legacy. Following in the hoofsteps of Pigcasso, the sanctuary's celebrated painting pig who raised over R18 million for animal welfare, Baanksy emerged as a natural talent. The young ram, rescued from the Karoo in 2022, learned his craft simply by watching Pigcasso at work.

His journey from rescue to artist began unexpectedly during a routine shearing session when he grabbed a paintbrush and began painting on a barn wall, shocking sanctuary staff. Since then, his works have sold for approximately R35,000 each, with his unique signature created by his nose, just like his mentor Pigcasso.

The sanctuary has issued an urgent appeal stating:

"HELP FARM SANCTUARY SA FIND OUR PAINTING SHEEP, BAANKSY! All leads remain anonymous and can be sent to director@farmsanctuarysay.org. Thank you for your support in this urgent matter."

SA is surprised by Farm Sanctuary’s R1.2 Million reward for their missing painting sheep Baansky. Images: farmsanctuarysa.org

Social media weighs in

@SviggyNgxoko exclaimed:

"1.2 million for a sheep 🤣🤣🤣"

@MarkDeWet questioned:

"Was it a painting by Pigasso? Sorry, I see it is Baansky? Hope you find him/her but I doubt it."

@VenessaPuterman lamented:

"Nothing sacred in this godforsaken country anymore ?! 🤦‍♀️"

@MélanieKok inquired:

"If it's such a special 🐑 why is he not in a secure area?"

@RenéHartslief responded:

"Mélanie Kok he was in a secure area."

@Tumelo Tml Mahafa

He got ate, who knows , could be lamb chops we ate.

@Sonja Botha-Sass

"So very sad. I see on another page there are people finding it funny. It is heartbreaking. Please try an animal communicator. I did send an email yesterday where I recommend someone who is very good at her job as an animal communicator."

South African social media erupted with laughter after a woman's heartfelt attempt to save a Christmas goat took an unexpected turn that nobody saw coming.

A Mzansi homeowner's encounter with an uninvited bovine guest left social media users in stitches as the cow made itself comfortable in her kitchen.

