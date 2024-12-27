A woman's TikTok video went viral after she shared her mission to rescue a goat from becoming her family's Christmas lunch

Her kind-hearted attempt sparked hilarious reactions from viewers who compared the animal to various celebrities, including Kabza De Small

Some viewers pointed out she might have confused a sheep for a goat, while others shared their own failed attempts at saving holiday meals

A festive season rescue mission has Mzansi in stitches as TikTok user @extradoseofwoki attempted to save her family's Christmas dinner from its fate.

The video shows her heartfelt attempt to free what she thought was a goat, expressing sympathy for the animal before it could become the family's Christmas meal, saying:

"Setting the goat free before Christmas cause I feel bad for him. Poor buddy😭😭"

Festive season traditions

Many South African households traditionally slaughter a goat or sheep during the festive season. This practice, deeply rooted in various cultural celebrations, provides meat for family gatherings and celebrations during this special time of year.

Knowing this common tradition and the animal's likely fate is what caused the woman's rescue attempt, though viewers quickly pointed out she might have confused a sheep for a goat.

Mzansi can't stop laughing

@Faaaiiirrr supported:

"You did the right thing 🥰"

@sunshine joked:

"Thank you for saving Kabza De Small 😭🙏🏽"

@xox admitted:

"Couldn't eat my dinner, I swear."

@carvy_k laughed:

"Ao bathong, Succulent wa ga uncle shadrack😭😭🔥"

@Ian_Mwendwa pointed out:

"I'm not an expert but I have a very big feeling that that's a sheep."

@Lani pleaded:

"Please. Taylor Swift does not belong on a plate 😭😭😭"

@Nj shared:

"Tried to free a cow two years ago and my mom said no…"

@Cecilia confessed:

"The way I cried when I saw one being chinjwad 🤣"

@lol questioned:

"Heh eh wena what will we eat if you set Succulent free😭"

