Young Stunna sparked debate online after sharing a Christmas picture with his mom sitting on his lap

Social media reactions ranged from admiration for their close bond to criticism, with some finding the pose inappropriate

Fans also praised the Adiwele hitmaker for his love and appreciation of family, evident in past gestures like inviting his mother and grandmother on stage

Young Stunna was among the many celebrities who celebrated Christmas Day with their loved ones. A picture of the singer chilling with her mother has gone viral on social media.

Young Stunna and his mother's picture has sparked a debate online. Image: @youngstunna_rsa

Source: Instagram

South Africans from all walks of life celebrate the festive season with their families. Stars like DJ Zinhle, Anele Mdoda, and Ayanda Ncwane have shown off their beautiful families on social media.

We all know Young Stunna loves his family. The star who wowed fans when he invited his mother and grandmother on stage during a performance posted a sweet picture with his beautiful mom.

The picture shared on X by MDN News shows the Adiwele hitmaker's mom sitting on his lap as they enjoyed spending quality time together. Take a look at the post below:

Fans respond to picture of Young Stunna and his mom

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the post. Some admired the mother-and-son relationship, while others said it was inappropriate for Young Stunna's mother to sit on his lap.

@TalentNyonie said:

"Uhm, the black side of me can't allow me to do such, but anyway, we look, and we don't judge."

@Bizlifestyle4 commented:

"Hai maan, mom on your lap? Nah guys, nah."

@IamOkuhle_ wrote:

"May GOD continue to bless this guy 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾"

@leko__shoba added:

"So Young Stunna's mother is this young 😭"

@NguboSphiwe wrote:

"as a man I find this disturbing phela undondoloza akana mthetho nediscipline angavuka kulelwe."

@ShiloteW added:

"Hawu, mom on his lap? The things we see on this app 😭"

@CastleLarger said:

"I'm going to judge."

