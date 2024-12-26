Sifiso Ncwane's widow, Ayanda, recently spent Christmas with her whole family in style

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared Ncwane's family Christmas photo

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Ayanda Ncwane's photo

Ayanda Ncwane celebrated Christmas with her family. Image: @AYANDANCWANE

Source: Instagram

As Christmas approached and passed, many local celebrities shared pictures on social media of how they celebrated the special day with their families.

Recently, former Real Housewives of Durban cast member Ayanda Ncwane also shared on social media how she and her family celebrated Christmas Day.

The reality TV star shared several pictures of herself showing off her beautiful family on her Instagram page and captioned it:

"From our family to your wonderful families. We wish you a safe and merry Christmas."

See the post below:

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula also posted the picture of Ayanda Ncwane's family on his Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Ayanda Ncwane shares her family's Christmas card but she won't ever invite Nonku Williams' daughter Banothile Ncwane to be in family pictures."

See the post below:

Fans react to Ncwane's picture

Shortly after the pictures of Ayanda's family went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@gabril_thuu commented:

"She should go easy on the creams."

@valezvee said:

"I'd also bluetick the child after what The Queen and Nonku did, that was no matter to resolve at a reunion nogal."

@MabelaKgomotso wrote:

"She is definitely creaming her face."

@Sultryteej responded:

"She looks so pale now."

@DawgTeaBag replied:

"Christmas is for family, so I'm sure she's with her family that she lived with her whole life; why would She be with people she barely knows?"

LaConco speaks on friendship with Ayanda Ncwane

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ayanda Ncwane was on everyone's lips recently when her former best friend LaConco shared about the state of their friendship.

In a Q&A on Instagram, LaConco told her fans that she bumped into Ayanda, and although she did not ignore her, Ayanda seemed uninterested in conversing with her.

Source: Briefly News