Music executive and businesswoman Ayanda Ncwane recently posed in a stunning dress by Diane-Paris

The green figure-hugging dress showed off her amazing build, and it had tongues wagging

Some speculated that she took a trip to Turkey to have some work done on her body, but fans debunked that

Ayanda Ncwane looked gorgeous in her new dress. Image: @ayandancwane

Music exec Ayanda Ncwane shows off stunning figure

One of Mzansi's prominent figures in the entertainment scene, Ayanda Ncwane, had tongues wagging with her recent photos. Posting her photos on Instagram, Ayanda said:

"We have stepped into a season of grace and abundance. Seasons greetings, beloved."

Mzansi gives Ayanda her flowers

Gushing over her looks, Mzansi peeps said Ayanda looked stunning and deserving of all the praise. This is what peeps said under @MusaKhawula's post:

@Abraham_Zuma praised:

"Fully dressed🙏🏽, salute...look how stunning she looks👌🏼. Ladies take notes."

@Zweli_Thixo mentioned:

"She is chowing money, but I hate the way she has been treating her mother-in-law."

iamsamajobe gushed:

"I’m sure they think you are one of them there kanti cha you are one of us. All the way from NDW!"

@dolls_babyy mentioned:

"She's always been good looking. Natural African genetics."

@TshianziMadziv1 added:

"She is the girl she thinks she is 👍"

@Hozeh5 asked:

"She is looking elegant. Is she still preaching?"

lisabahle shared:

"I just love how you consistently kept your life private 🙌❤️They tried to create stories, but they did not Win❤️Keep shining, mama 🙌"

nanacalver shared:

"You are missed, Beautiful ❤️It’s lovely seeing you today."

LaConco speaks on friendship with Ayanda Ncwane

Ayanda was on everyone's lips recently when her former best friend LaConco shared the state of their friendship.

In a QnA on Instagram, LaConco told her fans that she bumped into Ayanda, and although she did not ignore her, she seemed as though she was uninterested in conversing with her.

“I bumped into her about a week ago. I greeted her, and she greeted me back. I stopped, but she walked away. It has been years since I’ve seen or spoken to her in any way. Whatever reason she has, it is okay," she said.

She also told her fans to stop trying to force a friendship between them, "I explained on RHOD that the relationship was never equal,” she further said.

MaWhoo looked gorgeous in her figure-hugging dress

In a previous report from Briefly News, MaWhoo stunned with her latest Instagram post, where she rocked a blue jumpsuit.

The Ngilimele hitmaker had tongues wagging as she wore the figure-hugging designer outfit.

