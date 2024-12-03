A video showing Chidimma Adetshina's meet and greet with fans is making the round on social media

The beauty queen looked graceful during the sweet interaction but the clip got tongues wagging online

Fans and critics in the comments had a lot to say about Chidimma's life after the Miss Universe pageant

Chidimma Adetshina was captured on camera with an excited fan. Image: @chichi_vanessa

Chidimma Adetshina remains a hot topic online. A video of her interacting with a fan is making waves.

Nigeria woman raves about Chidimma

The clip shows her talking to an excited Nigerian woman who jokingly said, "I can die now" after meeting the queen. Everyone in the room burst into laughter at the dramatic but hilarious comment.

Chichi continues to shine

Miss Universe Africa and Oceania was classy while listening to the woman singing her praises. She could hardly get a word in while the ladies admired her.

The sweet footage was shared by a TikTokker @diamondjim_1. It gained traction and it’s clear Chidimma's popularity is just getting bigger.

Watch the video below:

Some viewers are heavily examining Chidimma's demeanour in the clip's comments.

See a few reactions below:

@Fumanenape asked:

"So If I'm a bride in Nigeria, I can just call her for meet and greet with my bridesmaids. 🤧 Bathong let’s forgive Chichi. This is not it! 😩"

@Jessie commented:

"She's not Nigeria she's Africa! ❤️😄"

@Toninho said:

"I’m happy to see her smiling in this way. 🥰🥰"

@Alkebula stated:

"Her smile is everything. 🫰🏾🤎👌🏾"

@VavoRsa mentioned:

"She looks uncomfortable! 😭😭😢💔"

@Paula wrote"

"She looks like she is surprised and doesn’t understand the accent come back home baby girl."

@MlamboZenele said:

"What about her New York apartment? 😂😂😂"

@Lastlastborn added:

"This is sad to watch. Now I'm really angry at Chichis parents. They ruined her life seriously. How long is she going to grin like this?"

Family reacts to Chidimma losing Miss Universe

Recently, Briefly News reported that Nigerians cheered hard for their country when Chidimma made the top two in the Miss Universe pageant alongside Denmark's Victoria Theilvig.

The controversial woman received love all over the world and broke many hearts when she failed to take the number one spot.

