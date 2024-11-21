Chidimma Adetshina was seemingly ignored by several makeup artists at the Miss Universe finale

The beauty queen stood to the side as other contestants were tended to, and peeps raised questions about the treatment

This footage comes after Chichi was crowned the first runner-up in the controversial pageant

Peeps are convinced that the Miss Universe stylists snubbed Chidimma Adetshina at the finale. Images: chichi_vanessa

Ouch! Peeps are convinced that something shady was going on at Miss Universe after seeing a clip of Chidimma Adetshina seemingly being sidelined.

Miss Universe MUAs "ignore" Chidimma Adetshina

After making history at the Miss Universe pageant, some netizens are convinced that the treatment from some South Africans wasn't the only hurdle Chidimma Adetshina had to face.

TikTok user mrssalote shared a video reacting to a clip of the top five contestants getting ready for the finale.

The video showed the ladies being tended to and touched up. Meanwhile, Chidimma stood by herself with no one helping with her hair, makeup or dress like the others.

Though it's possible that Chichi may have already been helped, several netizens believe she was being discriminated against after she was recently snubbed by the organisation:

Netizens react to Chidimma Adetshina video

Peeps are heartbroken on Chichi's behalf and praised her resilience:

TORNADO said:

"Chichi went through the most. I'm sure some of the things we don't know about."

Dear Oliver was shattered:

"Chichi is really strong. I was one of the South Africans against her, but that looks humiliating, and I’m sorry for her."

Makrila wrote:

"Yhoo, Chidimma went through a lot at Miss Universe, they didn't like her at all."

Monde Mhlanzi posted:

"Chidimma is strong, I would have cried on that stage."

zuchinni responded:

"Chichi has been through a lot. I feel for her, but she remained strong, and she deserves the title she got."

MBAZA was heartbroken:

"Why though? My heart sank."

