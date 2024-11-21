A Filipino family was rooting for the Nigerian beauty Queen during the live broadcast of the Miss Universe pageant las Sunday

Chidimma became Africa's hot topic after she entered the Miss SA pageant, which revealed her identity scandal

Social media users shared their feelings towards the outcomes of the biggest beauty pageant held in Mexico this year

Nigerians cheered hard for their country when Chidimma made the top two in the Miss Universe pageant alongside Denmark's Victoria Theilvig.

A family went viral after reacting to Chidimma's Miss Universe loss. Image: @chichi_vanessa

The controversial woman received love all over the world and broke many hearts when she failed to take the number one spot.

Family reacts to Chidimma losing Miss Universe

Denmark claimed the Miss Universe crown this year, with Nigeria as runner-up. Chidimma had come a long way in this year's pageantry, and her name became a hot topic in blogs and social media.

The lady rose to fame after entering the Miss SA competition. Mzansi wondered about her ethnicity and revealed her identity scandal, which caused her to withdraw from the pageant.

Chidimma moved in Nigeria for a chance to compete in the Miss Universe competition. Her hard work and dedication awarded her the runner-up title, which underwhelmed a Filipino family overseas.

The family rooted for the beauty queen and crossed fingers when the new Miss Universe was announced. One of the members shared their reaction on TikTok with the caption:

"The whole house supported Nigeria during Miss Universe. Denmark did great; no hate. We just thought Nigeria had the crown. Congrats to all women."

Social media users appreciated the love and commented:

@Passion💓🥰 explained:

"Don't be sad. We Nigerians don't care about winning; we just wanted to make sure we won over South Africa.

@osilo said:

"South Africans, you can't bring her down; the outside world loves her most."

@ICE KING 👑commented:

"Thanks for supporting Nigeria; this was awesome to watch."

@donnette highlighted:

"This is the best Miss Universe this year, all thanks to Chidimma."

@Nathalia Marie-Therese:

"Filipinos have always loved Nigerians; we love you all so much, too ."

SA disabled by Mia le Roux's withdrawal from Miss Universe

Briefly News also reported that South Africa was deeply pained by the news of their Miss SA dropping out of one of the biggest pageants in the world. Mia le Roux represented the disabled community on a much larger scale than usual, which gave them hope to change the narrative.

A lady with albinism spoke out on how le Roux's sudden departure from Miss Universe affected her.

