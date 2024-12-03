A woman went on social media to show her adorable WhatsApp conversations with her loving father

The heartwarming chats display what they talk about, and their bond is family goals in every way

Mzansi people love their dynamic and praised their beautiful connection in the comments section

A South African woman shared screenshots of her WhatsApp chats with her dad, and it’s giving all the feels.

Woman celebrates having a supportive dad

Their conversations covered everything from daily life and money to food and their shared love for Pirates.

The lady expressed her love for her dad in the caption: "When I count my blessings, I count my dad 100 times."

Wholesome TikTok post moves Mzansi

The post on the TikTok account @nnocentia gained traction, racking up thousands of views. Netizens loved witnessing the princess treatment the dad was dishing out consistently.

They are voicing their admiration in the comments and told the woman she's lucky to have a caring father.

@nandimandelunno commented:

"You really won here. 😍❤️"

@MaDube2001 wrote:

"You're blessed sisi. More happy days and more blessings to you and your dad. You will always be daddy's princess. ♥️"

@CandwinMokwele asked:

"Kante what went wrong with some of us. We don't know such. 🥺 This is sooo beautiful. 🤗"

@AnyangoOmondi mentioned:

"Yoh! Why am I crying? This made me miss my dad so much. You are blessed girl! ❤️❤️❤️"

@misscole stated:

"My future husband please be like this with our kids."

@SisandaKaMabongie said:

"I love this for you. ❤️🥰"

@summershe6 typed:

"Oh sis! 😭😭❤️❤️ You are blessed and highly favoured. 🙏🏻 May God continue protecting him for you."

@McCheese added:

"It's the princess party from dad for me. 🥰🥰"

