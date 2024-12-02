A young woman shared the incredible story of her mom building a house using her earnings from recycling trash

The touching clip shows her mother working tirelessly and the process of the home’s construction

Netizens praised her dedication, calling it an inspiring reminder of what hard work can achieve

A proud woman showed a house that her mom built. Image: @luthandoeubery

Source: TikTok

Not all heroes wear capes; some collect recyclables. A TikTok video of a hardworking mom who built a beautiful house using her recycling earnings has captured hearts.

Building family's dream home

The video, shared by her proud daughter @luthandoeubery, showcases the journey from sorting trash to constructing a stunning home for her family.

The footage starts with the mom tirelessly sorting through recyclables, showing the hustle it took to make ends meet. It then transitions to the home construction process and ends with a peek at the completed house. A truly beautiful reward for her efforts.

Inspiring video moves Mzansi TikTokkers

The inspiring footage has clocked over 840,000 views, and 950 comments from South African people on the popular platform.

Watch the video below:

Many applauded the mom’s achievement and said the clip proves that nothing is impossible if you’re determined.

See some comments below:

@DimaMkh said:

"Poverty is not the absence of money is the state of mind. Congratulations to your mom. ♥"

@Siba posted:

"There's something about our parents especially mothers, how do they do so much with little money."

@LamarKojé wrote:

"One thing about our mothers, they will make a way. 💪"

@Thabs commented:

"A mother's love! May she achieve and do more than that. 🌹❤️❤️"

@Portia_G mentioned:

"This is so touching and inspiring, congratulations. 🥺❤️"

@Dichaba_Jnr highlighted:

"Talk about a visionary with clear set goal. Rea le lebogisha! 🤝"

@gcoh1 stated:

"True mbokodo! ❤️ Love your mom."

@RonaThabano added:

"A miracle is coming her way! 🥺❤️ We serve a living God! ❤️"

