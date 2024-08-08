Omontle Thato Moremong is a South African single mother who built a successful business despite facing challenges from her children's father

She prioritises her children's future through investments and trust funds while also dealing with the pressures of single motherhood and societal judgement

Omontle emphasises the importance of resilience, hard work and financial independence for herself and her children

“Being a single mom is a circumstance, not a decision. I don’t think anyone wakes up desiring to raise children and pay the bills alone.”

These are the powerful words of Omontle Thato Moremong, a South African business-driven single mother who hustles hard for her two bundles of joy, despite the odds.

In an exclusive interview, Omontle spoke to Briefly News about the reality of balancing the everyday demands of motherhood with the need to secure a financially secure future.

Omontle on juggling business and motherhood

Omontle is an entrepreneur who specialises in network marketing and is part of an entrepreneurship society, Forever Living, that distributes health and beauty products.

She has been in the game since 2017 when she made the conscious decision to reclaim her life after falling out with her daughter's father, who was resistant to playing his part as a parent and paying child maintenance.

For Omontle, being a mom and businesswoman is admittedly very challenging, and she tries her best to tackle both each day as it comes.

“Currently, I’m very focused on my kids; they are my highest priority, even if I must move my meetings around. Juggling business and motherhood is very difficult because when it comes to kids, anything can happen at any given time and you need to try and be as flexible as possible in order to be able to respond to their unexpected demands,” she said.

Omontle also shared that she has proactively and strategically scheduled her day to accommodate spending time with her children and attending to her business.

Leaving a legacy for her children

The 36-year-old entrepreneur shared that her business is ultimately for her kids, and she has made sure that there are investments and trust funds in place for them.

“I’ve put measures in place to ensure that they don’t through the financial hardships that I had to go through. Over and above that, I hope my children will remember me as someone who believed in the impossible.

"I want them to remember that mom fought for everything that she has today. I teach them to have gratitude and appreciate everything that they get and are afforded in life.”

Omontle has also been very open-minded to grabbing opportunities that could bring her additional income, noting that an average millionaire has several streams of income.

Omontle touches on her financial goals

When she initially started her business, the idea was to venture into property development, but she soon realised that it required quite a lot of money.

“So, I just decided to acquire a property. So far, I have acquired two properties, which I’m proud of. The idea is to work on acquiring more just so that I can build a big property profile for my kids so that they can enjoy the legacy when I’m no longer around.”

The mom boss also has three impressive whips in her garage: a BMW X3, a Range Rover and a VW Polo, which her kids use to get to school.

Dealing with criticism about being a single mom

Omontle knows all too well the negative comments and smirks that come with telling people that you’re solo parenting as a young woman.

“People are so judgemental of single moms. I deal with negative criticism every day. In my experience, there are certain circles that you can’t be in just because you’re a single mom. The moment you speak about being a single mom, it's like you hate men,” she shared.

The daunting reality of “mom guilt”

Omontle shared that she still struggles a lot with feeling like she should be doing more for her children and the guilt of not raising them in a nuclear family like she was brought up.

“My daughter is now a pre-teen and at an age where her friends are talking about their dads and doing fun things with their fathers, and she feels left out. Sometimes it does feel like I did something wrong or like I made a mistake.

“I have internal battles with myself about whether I should have stuck it out with her father in hopes of giving her the perfect family picture, but at the same, I ask myself about my mental health or if I would be a good parent if I stuck it out with him."

She admitted that she feels like she can still do more for her children, challenging herself to be the best version of herself.

Prioritising “me-time”

The mom of two is still trying to understand how to dedicate time to caring for herself in the midst of her demanding life.

“It's so hard to get me time because there is always something to do, but recently, I have tried to go on solo dates. It’s very new and awkward to me but it's very important to reconnect with yourself, be in your own thought process and review your personal goals."

Omontle is committed to slowing down and being more present next year in her personal and family life.

