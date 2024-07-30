A woman on TikTok shared her frustrations in a clip that fired shots at Mzansi’s leading online store

The lady had bought a brand-new laptop and only used it for two months before it started dying on her as she was typing

Netizens understood her frustrations and offered various advice to help calm her down and reclaim her purchase

A woman on TikTok was furious towards Mzansi’s leading online store for selling her a faulty laptop.

The lady was upset that she only had her device for two months before it started showing flames.

Woman upset at Mzansi’s leading online store for selling faulty laptop

The world has entered a digital era, and everything has become fast-paced. Humans need at least one electronic device to keep up with what’s happening around them and the world.

A Mzansi lady got a laptop to make her life easier and help her adapt to the changing world. She ordered her device from South Africa’s leading online store, which ended up disappointing her.

The store often has great deals that make it easier for people to save up their coins to buy their products, but the lady in question, Katlego, is quite disappointed.

She posted her clip on TikTok with the caption:

“My heart is broken.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to woman’s electronic misfortune

Briefly News reached out to a small business owner, Asiphiwe Hanjiwe, who sells used laptops to students, to understand better how a company deals with refunds. Hanjiwe highlighted that:

“Students do get NSFAS, but it is not enough money for them to afford to buy in shops like Makro because if they have high prices of which on another side they have special personal needs to do, e.g. buying groceries for themselves as some of them are coming from poor backgrounds. At the same time, every student must have a laptop because they need those skills as we are living in the digital world

“I test the batteries and software before delivering them to the customers. For returns, you don’t return the laptop after three months. You don’t return the laptop if the damage is your fault. If the customer returns within the warranty period, we exchange it.”

Mzansi gathered in the comment section of the post and offered various advice to calm the woman down and to find solutions for her electronic misfortune:

@🌸Nolitha🌸begged her to:

"Please return that thing, don't stress yourself about it dear. they must give you a new one or refund."

@🇵🇸🇨🇩HaveHearts🥺 advised her to:

"Return it, the staff might have dropped it."

@Mbuyellow Yellow explained her situation:

"My situation right now and it never fell."

