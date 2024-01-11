Omontle Thato Moremong, a single mom from South African, battled financial hardship and an ex who refused to help raise their daughter

But she refused to be defined by struggle, and even though she endured a lengthy court battle, she overcame the hardships

Building her own path as an entrepreneur and motivational speaker, she now empowers other women and inspires them with her story of resilience

Omontle Thato Moremong embarked on a journey of fierce independence, building a life of stability and joy for her daughter. Image: @omontle_thato

A Mzansi single mother, Omontle Thato Moremong, knows firsthand the sting of broken promises and the bite of financial struggle.

With her ex-partner, a man with an R80,000 paycheck and an empty heart when it came to child support, she faced gruelling court battles and heartbreak.

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Omontle shared her past struggles and journey back to reclaiming her power as an independent woman, entrepreneur, and the best mother to her daughter.

Working odd jobs to fund University of Johannesburg studies

Omontle, who hails from the North West, lost her parents at the age of 12, forcing her to become a child-parent to her younger sister, who was only six years old at the time.

Always having been driven to succeed, she made the most of life with cards she'd been dealt, finished school and went on to study at the University of Johannesburg. There, she obtained her degree in record time while working odd jobs to help care for herself and her needs.

Excited and hopeful to start her new life, armed with her degree, Omontle soon found herself pregnant by a partner who became resistant to supporting her during the pregnancy and being a present father to their child.

Omontle faces years of empty promises and courtroom battles

"Despite having a good relationship for five years prior to having a child and him actually wanting me to fall pregnant, things changed as soon as I did. He became someone I didn't know. It really used to hurt me.

"I tried to co-parent with him, but he was very resistant to that. He turned on me and had no interest in our daughter even when she was born. I at least thought with him working a good job, I wouldn't have to struggle financially, and I thought he'd also be there for the child even if we were not together," shared Omontle, who also found out that her now-ex had other children outside of their relationship.

Omontle was forced to endure lengthy and stressful child maintenance court cases over three years.

"It was so emotionally draining. There was a lot of back and forth with the various processes and requirements. From taking statements, files disappearing, the legal officials struggling to get hold of the father of the child and him not attending court hearings, court date changes - it was hard.

"I didn't have money and therefore didn't have a lawyer to speed up the process. The entire experience was emotionally draining, and at some point, I was forced to go to my ex's workplace in a police van just try to get him to attend court so he could support his child," shared Omontle who doesn't believe that the South African court system does not work in favour to effectively support many struggling single mothers.

Although the strenuous legal battle resulted in the court demanding the father of the child pay child maintenance and deduct the required amount from his salary, he soon decided to quit his job, stopping him from supporting his daughter.

Omontle believes that he did this to spite her. Thankfully, at the time, she had already started reclaiming her independence and had started working on her side hustles, which were helping her make ends meet, which later propelled her into entrepreneurship.

Omontle Thato Moremong and her daughter whom she has raised with much grit and live. Image: @omontle_thato

Picking herself up and becoming a businesswoman

"I had to ask myself should anything happen to me, what will my child inherit? They can't inherit my qualifications, and I don't come from a good background. I had to be proactive and be the one to secure my daughter's future."

Today, Omontle is a thriving property investor and entrepreneur who specialises in network marketing and is part of an entrepreneurship society that distributes health and beauty products.

She also gets invited to events as a motivational speaker, sharing her impactful story with many women and like-minded people.

Omontle finds healing and purpose

Omontle advocates for therapy and prayer.

"Don't underestimate the power of therapy. It really helped me get out of a dark place. Even though I was facing hardships, I knew that there was more to life. I got in touch with that little girl I used to be who had big dreams and a burning desire to succeed," said a healed Omontle who made peace with her past troubles and the man who didn't want to help raise their child.

The successful businesswoman also hosts events and prayer seminars where she seeks to support and empower women.

Single mom seeks a beautiful life for her little ones

As a child who grew up with her dad present, Omontle still hopes the father of her child will one day find it in his heart to decide to be a dad to their daughter. Nonetheless, she continues to work hard to provide for her children, flourish in her business ventures and uplift other women along the way.

Her story is not one of defeat but of a phoenix rising from the ashes. She has proven that in the shadow of a broken system and a culture of absent fathers, a mother's love can illuminate the path to a brighter future.

