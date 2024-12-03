A man was spotted admiring supercars at a dealership and the video was shared on social media

The man’s window shopping moment became a hot online topic with netizens wondering what he was thinking

Some Mzansi people joked about him manifesting his dream life and admired his unapologetic vibe

A man was recorded admiring luxury vehicles. Image: @kgomotsorams/TikTok

Yoh, Mzansi knows how to spot a moment! A TikTok video of an elderly man admiring supercars sparked conversations online.

Man spotted admiring luxe rides

The clip shows the man taking his time marvelling at the shiny, luxurious rides that many of us can only dream of owning. He was standing outside the dealership while looking through the window.

TikTokkers amazed by big dreamer

The video on the TikTok account @kgomotsorams gathered thousands of views. The man’s quiet admiration and dreamy gaze resonated with viewers. While he didn’t say a word, his awe spoke volumes.

Watch the video below:

The comments section is filled with love, jokes, and reactions from fellow dreamers analysing the car moment.

Read a few reactions below:

@daizajames posted:

"Hai, malome is dreaming beyond dreaming. 😅😅😅"

@mulachaweeee stated:

"Time wasted is never regained. It's over papa."

@mightyd0m commented:

"Me waiting for PowerBall money to clear in my bank account."

@nimzathebeast mentioned:

"Ke window shopping mara. 😂😂😂😂 One day is one day."

@Da_Mike wrote:

"It doesn't hurt to dream."

@tjaksmyprince said:

"Eish nna I feel like this life is not fair. 😢😢"

@KEDIBONE💜💘💙💚🤍💕🥰

"Keep judging he might be looking and going in after."

@sellojackson5 added:

"Seems like God has his own people here. 🥺🥺🥺🥺 He does discriminate against us. Uncle don't worry you will get it.'"

@Mphumudzeni said:

"Let's donate and buy for him. 🥺🥺❤️"

