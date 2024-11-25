A TikTok video of young men reacting to six-figure engagement ring prices has Mzansi entertained

The gents are seen window-shopping and joking about how they'll never be able to get married due to the steep prices

The footage has South Africans in the comments section cracking up at their hilarious disbelief

A group of young men complained about the price of engagement rings. Image: @cazzymadbudies/TikTok and Stock photo/Getty

Source: UGC

If you think love doesn’t come with a price tag, think again! A group of young men in Pretoria learned this the hard way while window-shopping for engagement rings.

Mzansi gents looking at engagement rings

In a TikTok video, the gents are seen reacting with shock and disbelief at the sky-high prices of some of the sparkling rings. They even said the thinnest engagement band that was on special was overpriced.

With six-figure price tags on display, they joked that marriage might not be in their future:

"Mo re ka se nyale."

Window-shopping video takes TikTok by storm

The funny clip was posted on the TikTok account @cazzymadbudies and got over 193,000 views.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users were thoroughly entertained by their dramatic reaction, and these gents rethinking their wedding plans.

@princematach posted:

"Then bao divorce after so much effort."

@king11diamond wrote:

"I think retlogele go nyala once because basadi baka tlogela for good."

@tebogo3dprefabs commented:

"😂 They are not reading those prices correctly."

@kgotstmfktu stated:

"Dating and marriage are for the rich."

@obakengreuben23 said:

"It's either you buy a Polo or get married 😆😎"

@user8365761245844 mentioned:

"That's why kesa nyale, I invest for my kid's education."

@teeraysmc typed:

"Rather buy a car or put a down payment on a house."

@Mamzy590 added:

"Nna I don't want that ring. Just give me that money 😂"

Man defends lobola after girlfriend demands ring

In another article, Briefly News reported that in many Mzansi cultures, the lobola cows often come before the diamonds.

A South African woman named Nadia posted a funny TikTok video pressuring her man for an engagement ring. The video shows the couple hilariously acting like gaming characters fighting each other as Nadia asks her man, Otlile, where her engagement ring is.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News