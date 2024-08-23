A bride's impromptu joke at the altar during her marital vows led to an anticlimatic, unexpected end

The @PicturesFoIder X page posted a viral video of the awkward scenes before it made fierce rounds

Netizens reacted to the clip in droves, sparking hilarious jokes and critical assessments about marriage

A bride's bad joke at the altar might have caused her a joyous celebration.

Vow exchanges are usually the highlight of any wedding, sealing a couple's union and getting their wedded bliss underway.

Bride's altar joke puts skids on marriage

Things were going accordingly for one pair of would-be newlyweds until this segment, sending the affair into a sudden tailspin.

The @PicturesFoIder X page shared a clip of the awkward scenes.

The cringe-worthy caption read:

"Bride jokingly says 'no' before saying 'yes' and the marriage is cancelled."

The 45-second material of her impromptu foolery has since gone viral.

After dropping her sharp joke and quickly recanting, the bride turns red-faced. At the exact moment as the foolery, the groom, who appears stern-faced, winces and squeezes her hand.

The couple is seen surrounded by a cohort of their friends and family, who let out a nervous laugh.

Moreover, judging from their body language and facial expressions, the unexpected turn of events, though intended as a prank, put the skids on the ceremony.

Netizens take hilarious jibes

The post attracted almost 300,000 hits and over 1000 likes within its first two hours, sparking hilarious responses from netizens, who joked that the groom had dodged a bullet.

Briefly News looks at the reactions.

@royal_bobby24 wrote:

"I support this wholeheartedly because why are you joking at the most serious and personal moment of our lives?"

@Globalstats11 said:

"The only word I understood was 'no'. No means no. [The] priest [wasn’t] playing around."

@alphamen111 added:

"Laughter can bridge hearts, but in the silence of a vow, a 'no' for jest might just be the end."

