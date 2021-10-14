"I Do": Stunning Mzansi Couple Tie the Knot in Colourful Wedding, SA Mesmerised

A lovely Mzansi couple is the latest toast of the town after their dazzling wedding ceremony

The pair have shared their wedding snaps, which perfectly captured the colourful elegance of the event

Briefly News went down the comments to bring readers all the saucy and sumptuous reactions

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

In perhaps one of the most colour-filled wedding ceremonies you'll see in Mzansi, a stunning couple recently exchanged their vows and sealed the deal with an assured "I do" during an intimate affair.

Pictures of the newly-wed husbands' stylish and elegant affair have graced the timeline on Twitter for all love excited Saffas to see.

A newly wed husband is the toast of Mzansi following their colourful union. Image: @NgcoboMmotla.

Source: Twitter

Heading online, , shared a photo dump that is sure to leave the pair as the envy of all who see them.

"I do I do," the simple .

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The tweet attracted more than 8 000 likes, close to 900 retweets and more than 130 comments as Saffas shared in the joy.

Newly-wed husbands the toast of the town

Briefly News accepted the invite into the comments section to bring readers all the colourful reactions to the post.

@YayaRSA wrote:

"Congratulations. Naze nabahle."

@saydiefs said:

"Ahhhh, this is so beautiful."

@TheSituationZA added:

"I’m angry!! I’m livid!! WTF!!!?! Why was I not invited????"

@Tinky23388388 offered:

"Aaah, congratulations, you two. You guys have always been the perfect love story, and you both look gorgeous."

@Lerato_dutoit shared:

"Congratulations. More love, more joy, more happiness and more money."

@PreciousKerati1 exclaimed:

"Wow, this is beautiful jealous down. Love always wins."

"Halala": Stunning traditional wedding wows Mzansi, beautiful photos go viral

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that the online community was shaken by a stunning wedding and the photos seriously impressed many.

Daniel Marven shared the beautifully captured snaps of an unidentified couple that exchanged vows in a stylish traditional ceremony.

It remains unclear where the wedding was held but one can tell the Xhosa-themed event was held in the Eastern Cape judging by the outfits.

Briefly News also headed online to select supportive reactions from the two lovebirds’ beautiful day as many people wished the couple the best of luck going forward.

Marven wrote on Twitter:

“This wedding was Beautiful.”

Source: Briefly.co.za