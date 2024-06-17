A picture of a couple hosting a small wedding celebration with only close family in attendance has gone viral

X user, @Kearabile_ posted the photo, showing only a few guests witnessing the pair exchange their marital vows

Inspired netizens made a beeline for the comments to join in on the private affair as they marvelled over the scenes

A black couple settling for a small, private wedding, with only a handful of people attending, sparked interest from online followers. Images: jhorrocks and @Kearabile

For some, weddings are supposed to be big occasions inviting everyone you've ever known — from your childhood best friend to your mentor as an adult.

A black couple decided to challenge this status quo.

A picture showing the pair's private wedding ceremony, with only close relatives in attendance, set tongues wagging on the timeline.

An X user, @Kearabile_, shared the snap, captioning it:

"Black child, it's possible to invite only family members to your wedding."

It was no surprise as the picture went viral, sparking massive interest.

In the snap, only a few guests can be seen looking on, seemingly as the pair exchange their marital vows.

After attracting 509000 views from X users, the post had 10000 likes, 1200 reposts, and almost 250 comments when Briefly News published the story.

Below are some of the incredible responses.

@VinDollar016 wrote:

"That's something I want."

@Quests_Ans said:

"At the end they will be the ones with you."

@Nomagugu_xo offered:

"And I will select even those family members, geh, sana."

