Dineo Ranaka stunned fans by revealing she does not subscribe to feminism, emphasising her preference for traditional gender roles and flourishing in her feminine energy

Speaking in a viral video, Ranaka explained that she enjoys playing her role in a relationship and allowing her partner to lead

Social media reactions were divided, with some agreeing with her stance and others criticising her views as misleading

Dineo Ranaka shocked fans when she recently revealed that she doesn't subscribe to feminism. The outspoken media personality who usually blasts men online said she enjoys playing her role in a relationship.

Dineo Ranaka shared her thoughts on feminism and gender roles in relationships. Image: @dineoranaka

Source: Instagram

South Africans could not believe their ears when Dineo Ranaka shared that she is not a feminist. The media personality known for her stance on men and relationships said she is traditional. Ranaka recently sent shockwaves across social media when she opened up about her divorce.

Speaking in a video shared on X by @ThisIsColbert, Dineo Ranaka said:

"I don't do feminist things. I am a woman, I like my place as a woman. I love it, I flourish there. I like my man to be a man and I love for him to flourish as a man and take the lead.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I don't like taking more than I can chew in a relationship, and trying to be a man in the relationship is taking in more than I can chew. I can only do what my feminine energy allows me to do, and I wanna shine there because that's my purpose in your life."

Fans debate about Dineo Ranaka's statement

Social media users seemed conflicted by the radio and TV host's statement. Some echoed her sentiments, while others accused her of misleading fans.

@LeeuwLoop commented:

"This one is a problem."

@Nokwazi_Zee wrote:

"She is actually referring to fourth-wave feminism, which seeks to abolish gender roles in relationships, among other things. I agree with her 💯"

@thembixoxoxo commented:

"I hear her very well !! I love Dineo sm !! Honestly from woman to woman I hear her and understand her."

@Wesley662634251 said:

"When she said we must get our ish in order as gents it hit home 🤞🏾"

Dineo Ranaka seemingly reveals she is dating again

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that love has returned to Dineo Ranaka's life, causing social media buzz. Recently, the media personality had fans going crazy as she seemingly shared that she is now back in the dating game.

The reality TV star posted an Instagram story of a male hand on top of her and paired it with a love song, leaving many speculating that she found herself a new man. The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula reshared the post on his Twitter (X) page.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News