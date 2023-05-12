A woman delivered a skit on TikTok using a wig and her baby's adorable face, and she had many cracking up

The mother made hilarious commentary about what the link between heartburn and pregnancy means

Other TikTok users who have been pregnant added their own two cents about the theory that heartburn means that a baby will have long hair

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

One lady pretended that the baby has the longest hair ever. The woman filmed a funny video about what heartburn during pregnancy signifies.

One mom made a funny clip to show people that she has long hair. Image:@mercy_festus

Source: TikTok

The clip was relatable to many people. Online users flooded the comments to share their own thoughts about the claim.

Mom and daughter have peeps cackling over hilarious TikTok

A woman @mercy_festus put a curly-haired wig on her baby and joked that her daughter's hair explained the heartburn she had. People were amused by the clip:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Netizens gush over cute kid

Online users love a funny video, and this one had other moms laughing. Many confirmed that their kids had long hair and they had terrible heat burn.

A 2006 study by The USA National Library of Medicine reports that they observed a link between severe heartburn and a newborn's hair in 64 ladies due to pregnancy hormones interacting with the mother's lower throat relaxing and the regulation of baby's hair growth. Speaking to Briefly News in 2023, MediClinic Bloemfontein staff were not able to confirm whether the pregnancy folktale was indeed a confirmed phenomenon.

Nila commented:

"Why I thought your baby was a doll for a min she beautiful."

Esha commented:

"Is that a lace frontal."

fuzzpeach2 commented:

"You play too much."

Faith commented:

"The hair."

keeks commented:

"I had heart burn my baby had hair then it all fell out."

SaraKing81 commented:

"It was completely horrible. One of them I even had heartburn while in labor."

Nila commented:

"Why I thought your baby was a doll for a min she beautiful."

Esha commented:

"Is that a lace frontal "

fuzzpeach2 commented:

"You play too much.

Faith commented:

"The hair."

Video of 1-year-old getting full frontal wig installed for bday sparks outcry

Briefly News previously reported netizens worldwide have reacted to a video of a baby with a full frontal wig installed.

The viral video on TikTok by @prettygoddes showed the tiny tot's hair transformation.

TikTok users bashed the little girl's parents for glueing a wig on her fragile scalp. Many said it was dangerous and that wig would damage her hairline. Other people added that the baby didn't need any enhancements to make her look beautiful and that a bow or headband would have been enough.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News