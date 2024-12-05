The parents of a young boy were in a panic after he got stuck in one of the rooms in the house and couldn't come out

The mom and dad tried ways to get him out, and a video of their attempt was shared the mom's TikTok account

The clip left social media users concerned, trying to find out how he got out, and for others, it was more entertaining

The parents of a toddler got worried after he could not come out of a room he locked himself into. Image: @bongolethum

A toddler had many women who don't have kids yet, thinking twice about the motherhood journey after seeing what he did while in one of the bedrooms at home.

The mom captured the toddler in a video she shared on TikTok under her handle @bongolethum.

The parents attempt to help the toddler

The clip starts with the mom knocking on one of the bedrooms, asking her toddler, who has locked himself in, to try to open it. The little man responds but cannot put the key in its hole. The parents attempt to have him throw the room key through the window.

Mzansi shows concern for the little boy

The clip attracted 1.1M views, 61K likes and almost 1.9K comments from social media users who were both worried and entertained by the boy's mischievous act. Some shared similar behaviours with their kids, and others advised the mom not to leave keys at the door again.

User @Lynn shared:

"How old is Ukho?! I’m so mad 😭😂 parenting requires a lot of patience, yho!"

User @Tee_Dlamuka said:

"At least he locked himself🤣mine locked me in the room after we fought, and he couldn't open. I thought I was gonna die that day🤣."

User @Char commented:

"😂😂 Hayi, parenting looks like an extreme sport 😩😩😩 so did he jumpisa the key, my sister what happened 😅😅?"

User @wami_owami added:

"That is the reason why my mam did not leave keys on our doors till today even for the bathroom room 😅."

User @Raising_Onthatile asked:

"Why are you guys laughing ?😭😭😭and I’m outchea panicking?"

User @Naomi👑said:

"Parents are going through a lot yazi 😂."

