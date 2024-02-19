A toddler locked herself in the bedroom and couldn't open the door to let herself out

The parents had to intervene and help her out, the experience was captured in a TikTok video

The online community reacted to the situation, with many bursting into laughter and sharing similar stories

A toddler hilariously locked herself in a room by accident. Images: @veemiawangastargu

Source: TikTok

Parents had to deal with a hilarious situation after a toddler locked herself in the bedroom.

No one has an idea what the little one was thinking. Her parents heard her cry and ran to the rescue. In the TikTok video uploaded by @veemiawangastargu, the parents are seen outside the bedroom trying to direct the kid on what to do.

Luckily, the door had a bit of space at the bottom. The mom passed a paper to the daughter under the door, presumably showing her where to give her the key, which was still on the door from her side.

The kid didn't seem to have an idea of what a key was, her parents had to give her one key under the door to show her what they wanted. After finally understanding, she sent both keys back to the parents, and they unlocked the door.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

As she got out of the room, her eyes were red from crying, and her face was wet from tears.

Toddler locks herself in a room

Watch the funny TikTok clip below:

TikTokkers found the video funny

The video garnered over 18k likes, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@Abby Tia shared:

"My daughter once locked her nanny in her room. The neighbours called me while I was at work because the nanny was screaming for help through the window."

@Lindwe Moyo laughed:

"The negotiation and giving her a sample of what you need."

Fello shared what their son did:

"My toddler did the same. Had to call a locksmith. We found him sleeping "

@linkymsodi knows the experience:

"I've removed all the keys because my daughter did this."

@Lebza hilariously said:

"She has the nerve to cry on top of that ."

Unbothered toddler comes from school dirty

In another story, Briefly News reported about a toddler's before and after back-to-school transformation.

TikTok user @lilithayonela dropped her baby girl off at school, looking fabulous in her pink dress. When she went to collect her toddler from pre-school, she had no shoes or socks on, her hair was messy, and she was dressed in different clothing. Netizens were entertained.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News