A little girl was playing with daddy’s keys and then refused to show him where she put them, and he was late for work

Twitter user Bonisile M filmed him trying to get baby girl to tell him where she put the keys

The people of Mzansi feel the dad needs to let up on baby girl as he should have known better than to leave keys laying around, lol

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Toddlers are car keys are stress. One father lived the struggle when he was late for work, and his baby girl wouldn’t tell him where she had put them.

Twitter user and father Bonisile M was in a panic when he could not find his car keys. Image: Twitter / Bonisile M

Source: Twitter

For some reason, babies are obsessed with keys of all sorts. Any parent knows that letting your kid play with your keys, especially unsupervised, will lead to a treasure hunt.

Twitter user and father Bonisile M shared a clip of him trying to get his adorable daughter to spill where she put his car keys. Our guy had an important meeting to get to, and mom had already left with his spar.

“The nanny says Mihla was playing with my car keys last night Her mom keeps my spare key on her and she already left for work I have a 9:30 meeting to get to.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The dad ended up catching an Uber.

The people of Mzansi stand up for baby girl

While some understand the struggle, peeps feel this father should have known what would happen if he left his keys within baby girl’s reach. Lol, people took to the comment section to back lil sis up.

Take a look:

@Gigi_Lamayne said:

“I am offering my legal services to Mihlali. She will not say anything until she has seen her lawyer.”

@Ze_Chefza said:

“My son once played with my car key and I found it 5 months later the kid hid it in the garden.”

@TeddyWest_SA said:

“She’s know something, she doesn’t want to snitch”

@Lesa_Tshabz said:

“Sir please leave Mihla alone you can see she woke up on the right side of the bed. Walk to work tu.”

@E_Thokozile said:

Adorable little girl dancing along to amapiano with Minnie Mouse character in cute video has SA entertained

In other cute news, Briefly News reported that a video of a little girl dancing along with her vibey companion, Minnie Mouse, and a vibey tune has won over the hearts of several Mzansi peeps.

The video was shared by the girl’s mother @_MeladiM on Twitter and showed a person dressed in a Minnie Mouse character costume dancing with great energy to an amapiano song.

The footage proceeds to show the adorable girl in a cute dress following suit as she dances along with the vibey cartoon character.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News