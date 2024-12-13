A basketball player who is madly in love with a wanderer shared how he hilariously keeps up with her in public

Reece and Gabby share a generous amount of footage of their lives on TikTok with their 12K followers

The six feet gent floored South Africans with his creative way of tracking his short wife at the mall

People who did well in physical sciences always preach about how opposites attract, and the same repels.

SA was floored by a tall husband's creative way of tracking his wife at the mall. Image: @reeceandgabby

Source: TikTok

A TikTok famous couple proved this law by Robert Francis Winch to be true when they fell in love.

Tall husband finds creative way of locating short wife

A South African basketball player who fell in love with a wanderer shared their most prominent physical differences. The husband, Reece, is a six-foot-tall man, while Gabby is way shorter than him by a foot and more.

Their cute relationship is plastered all over their TikTok page, where they share their real lives. In a couple of videos, the pair film some of their struggles regarding their height, with Reece sometimes having to lift his babe up to reach the top shelf.

In a now-viral clip, the chap tied a balloon to his wife to locate her at a store. The hilarious video generated over 240K views.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi dusted by goofy husband tracking down wife

Social media users were floored by the silly idea and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments:

@Bjorn Buys trolled:

“Live location.”

@AndeeMat asked:

“I'm sorry, but why can you see it on top of the store shelves?”

@Reece and Gabby replied:

“I’m 6ft8.”

@Lee prayed:

“My husband mustn't find this.”

@Sylvia Mars loved the invention:

“Not me, but also looking for the blue balloon and then smiling when I see it.”

@Sehloho had a lightbulb moment:

“I need this for my mother.”

@raemond loved the idea:

“This with kids.”

@_pear_6 was amazed:

“Wait! You guys can see on top of the shelves?”

@Magic Keyz shared:

“You are giving my man ideas for when we will start living together.”

@JJansen was dusted:

“Good idea. I always look for mine.”

