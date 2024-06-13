A South African woman on TikTok pressured her fiance for an engagement ring in a funny video

The man jokingly replied that paying lobola (bride price) should be enough but his woman wasn't impressed

Many South African women commented on the video, sharing similar experiences of waiting for engagement rings

A woman demanded an engagement ring from her man after their lobola. Image: @twosome_za

Source: TikTok

In many Mzansi cultures, the lobola cows often come before the diamonds.

A South African woman named Nadia posted a funny TikTok video pressuring her man for an engagement ring.

Woman asks for her ring

The video shared by @twosome_za shows the couple hilariously acting like gaming characters fighting each other as Nadia asks her man, Otlile, where her engagement ring is, and Otlile responds by asking whether his paying lobola (bride price) to her family wasn't enough.

Nadia counter-responds that she wants a ring, though, and he answers, "Let me cook" (in other words, "Give me some time").

Still unsatisfied with her man's responses, Nadia questions his love for her, to which he hilariously demands her to be patient.

Watch the funny video below:

SA women feel Nadia's pain

The couple's funny video amused many netizens. Women particularly shared how they were also in the same boat as they awaited their precious engagement rings from their partners.

Gugu_tooshort knows exactly how the woman feels:

" Omg this is literally what I’m going through. But I’m gonna let him cook ."

Enny Does it All feels the pain:

"Lmao girl same ."

priscahs_closet | fashion is also waiting for her ring:

"Me two years in marriage and I don’t even know where my ring is ."

iketleng relates to the woman's frustrations:

"Like I have decided to just keep quiet, but it’s good to know that I have my people ."

Dudu hilariously responded:

"Long distance relationship ."

Sobz also has been hinting bae for a ring:

"I have sent him prices, pictures dololo nothing ."

andisiwemadlamini3 shared her proposal woes:

"Mina he didn’t want to propose me . He just sent letter to my parents ."

Naledi Mahlo replied:

"Definitely my husband and I ."

Woman sparks conversation after marrying without paying R120k lobola

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Mzansi woman intrigued netizens and got them talking after sharing how her husband didn't pay the R120 000 lobola that her family asked of him.

Jessica Rosinah shared a TikTok video revealing that her uncles had requested a lot for lobola, but she and her man decided to get married at Home Affairs and bought land to build rental rooms.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News