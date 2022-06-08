A local man sought advice from the Relationship World Facebook page regarding engagement rings

He asked Saffas about ways to influence his girlfriend’s opinion of and preference for having a diamond engagement ring

According to him, it's a waste of money; however, Mzansi had a lot to say on the matter as they shared their own views

An engagement ring signals a deliberate intention from your partner to show the world everywhere you go that you belong to someone else.

A man is in a tricky situation and looking to avoid breaking the bank over an engagement ring. Image: Stock Image/GettyImages

He wrote:

“How do I convince my girlfriend (future wife) that a diamond engagement ring is a waste of money?”

A ring represents a commitment to a lifelong promise of caring, laughter and love with someone important. However, it appears that this gent is under pressure to get a pricey one for his bae.

South African online users responded to the post with their differing views. While some advised that he get his girlfriend what she wants, others motivated for a compromise.

Linda N. Stanley said:

“If it is important to her, it is not a waste of money!! It is something girls dream about. Part tradition, part romance, and part " Hey look how much he cares." If you don't think she is worth it, then perhaps you should decide if she is the ONE for you. Even if she agrees to forget it, she will always feel you didn't really care enough to give her that special moment when the ring is given.”

Angela Nguyen reacted:

“I’m seeing so many people saying She deserves diamonds if that’s what she wants? I want a lot of things. But that doesn’t mean I’m owed said things because I want it.”

Brittany Nicole Fairchild commented:

“It really is a waste imo. I love my silicone ring just as much as any diamond. It doesn't have to be removed at all and incurs no damage. I may be an old soul because I believe it’s the man giving the ring that should matter not the ring itself.”

Lola M Cutler responded:

“A ring is a symbol of your love it’s not a waste of money it’s not the cost you pay for a ring.”

Justine Marie wrote:

“If you have to explain it, you're with the wrong woman.”

Mzansi ladies react hilariously to R30 engagement ring

In another story, Briefly News reported that engagement and wedding rings seriously cost a lot of money, and this for a long time has been why men joked about holding off on popping the question. A young woman recently offered those men a solution in an interesting post made online.

In her post, @Mbali_porsh includes a snap of an R30 Mr Price ladies fashion ring that looks very closely like a wedding ring. In his caption, the young lady calls Mr Price "the plug" for inexpensive wedding and engagement rings.

"Gents here's a plug," she wrote.

