A TikTok video shows a woman asking a foreigner why he shops at Shoprite instead of a spaza

The South African lady appeared surprised and questioned the man while they waited in line to pay.

The post got tongues wagging with Mzansi people debating about the recent spaza shop controversy

A woman was stunned by a foreigner’s grocery restock. Image: @teekaychabi

A video displays a woman confronting a foreigner about his choice to shop at Shoprite instead of supporting his spaza shop.

Man's trolley items spark drama

With his trolley stacked with cake, eggs, cooking oil, and other essentials, the shopper explained that the big chain store was more convenient.

From the conversation, it seems the guy is a spaza shop owner, so the lady wanted to know why he is not using the eggs in his shop.

Shopping video gets tongues wagging online

The clip posted by @teekaychabi is now sitting at over 452,000 views and 1,450 comments. The woman’s questioning struck a nerve with viewers.

Watch the video below:

The comments section was ablaze with opinions. Some argued that even if he owns a spaza, he’s allowed to shop where he wants.

See some comments below:

@chris_m_lucian said:

"Mara I've seen a lot of Shoprite workers buying at other shops."

@user5518868960710 stated:

"He's buying with his money moes."

@NombuleloDlame shared"

"I work in a retail store and I know for a fact that they do not eat the food they sell."

@kangTS commented:

"Having a shop doesn't mean you can't buy from big supermarkets."

@TheeGirl mentioned:

"You guys act like they forcing you to buy their stuff."

@princegotha typed:

"But you guys are truly abusing these people. Even the owner of Shoprite goes for finer brands rather than Ritebrand. 🤷‍♂️"

@dronkie wrote:

"This guy knows something we don't know. We are under attack and our government is sleeping."

@BoitumeloBogopa added"

"Good question my sister! Ba rekishetsa dichila after ba tlo reka ko Shoprite. 😂😂😂"

