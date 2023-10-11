A determined young man opens a spaza shop in his early 20s, inspiring many South Africans

Netizens express pride in his entrepreneurial move and wish him all the best, sharing sound business advice

A spaza shop is an informal convenience shop business in South Africa, typically run from home and serving as a supplement to the owner's household income

A young man inspired many South Africans online when he posted about him opening a spaza shop.

A man decided to open a spaza shop in his early 20s. Image: @yakomtseng/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Young man becomes his own boss, opens spaza shop

A video shared by @yakomtseng shows him packing items onto the shelf of his store as asks for netizens to wish him luck for opening a spaza shop in his early 20s.

A spaza shop, also known as a tuck shop, is an informal convenience shop business in South Africa, usually run from home. They also serve the purpose of supplementing household incomes of the owners, selling small everyday household items.

Mzansi wish new spaza shop owner luck

Young people who are willing to start their own businesses are clearly not afraid of hard work or taking risks.

Many netizens expressed pride in the young man's entrepreneurial move and wished him all the best. Others also shared sound business advice to help keep his shop running successfully.

rele097 commented:

"A very big congratulations and wishing you well ✨✨."

_gift36 said:

"I can already see that your business will flourish well done ."

Lissa replied:

"And the money you will make congratulations Groetman."

Patti's_Pot commented:

"Well done. Protect your efforts, always."

Charlotte Nyathi replied:

"Nothing beats being your own boss I'm proud of you ."

user4278088861484 wrote:

"All the best . Please don’t eat iprofit nabo “mbali”; otherwise good start ."

Hlogi❤️ commented:

"Good work, never let it fall, o skaja stock❤️."

High school pupil uses savings to start own spaza shop

In another article, Briefly News reported that many folks in high school are determined to party their hearts away or focus on studies, but one determined student decided to open a spaza shop using money he saved up.

@kasieconomy initially shared the snap of the young man on Twitter. The snap showed the gent standing in front of what seemed to be his inventory while carrying around a speaker connected to a strap.

Briefly News also put the hard-working student on a pedestal through a Facebook post with hundreds of people applauding the man. The gent's desire to start his own business is admirable, considering that most high school students don't have the time to do so.

