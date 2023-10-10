A TikTok video of a pastor posing with wild animals at a sanctuary has caused a stir on social media

The man stunned viewers by putting his hand in the mouth of a hyena and lion without showing any fear

People had a field day in the comments section talking about his nerves of steel with some suggesting he was risking his life

A pastoring interacted with wild animals at the zoo. Image: @laaliza2024



A pastor striking poses with wild animals at a zoo has ignited a social media frenzy.

This man left everyone absolutely amazed by casually sticking his hand into the mouths of both a hyena and a lion. All the time he maintained an air of nonchalance in the video posted by @laaliza2024.

Pastor's fearless encounter with wildlife

The hyena's scary sharp teeth were there for all to see, sending shivers down the spines of netizens.

That beast's threatening grin had people at the edge of their seats, thinking it might just decide to take a bite at any moment.

Nerves of steel or risky game

People did not hold back in the comments. They mentioned he was playing a high-stakes game of life and death. It seemed TikTok users were both impressed and some thought he was being stupid.

Watch the video below:

Animal video stirs conversation

Check out some of the comments below:

@general _organizer3 guessed:

"He used to work here before he became a man of God."

@mfundo_ngamla posted:

"Am still asking what is the point of this."

@billyhaakson commented:

"Living the heavenly life on earth, I pray for such faith upon my life too. respect sir."

@pepymosota stated:

"You are testing God."

@brianbanda12 said:

"And what are you preaching by doing that and that sound is for a lion, not that thing."

@racine.225 asked:

"What are you trying to show? Why are you still playing a dangerous game?"

@Vee24 wrote:

"Ok is this a zoo cage hyena or straight from the bush?"

@oryanparchment619 added:

"If you did have faith why do you have a gun on your waist?"

