A video of a pit bull affectionately nibbling a little girl's hand has grabbed social media users' attention

The girl looked completely comfortable and smiling with her hand inside the animal's huge mouth

Netizens said the interaction was concerning, and many feared the fierce dog would one day hurt the kid

A pet pit bull's interaction with a young girl caused an online frenzy. Image: @brunaalexsabino

A young girl attracted social media attention for enjoying quality time with her pet pit bull.

In a viral TikTok video uploaded by @brunaalexsabino, she appeared alongside her notorious breed dog.

Gentle moment between girl and pit bull

The clip showed the pit bull gently nibbling at her hand. The pit bull, known for its wild temperament, displayed unexpected gentleness.

Viewers were surprised to see her hand inside the jaws of the dog. The footage challenged bad stereotypes associated with pit bulls.

However, people were on edge thinking the dog would suddenly snap and bite the girl's hand.

Pit pull video spreads on TikTok

The TikTok video amazed netizens worldwide gathering more than 607,000 views.

Watch the video below:

Netizens fear for young girl playing with pit bull

Many people feared for the young girl and said she shouldn't risk her safety by playing with the pit bull like that.

Read some of the comments below:

@user553179515 stated:

"My dog ​​also likes to play like this he is very strong but he just plays he doesn't bite."

@divinadarcteixeir commented:

"Keep trusting!"

@evamurilo posted:

"I'm scared to death just looking."

@useras3bnne85q mentioned:

"Trusting these dogs takes too much courage."

@user7596863065103 said:

"God in heaven, what danger."

@aoficia79 commented:

"This one is just an 8-month-old baby but he will grow."

@giuliajanuario added:

"This breed is so affectionate, the problem is the energy that never runs out."

@valdirenejesus35 wrote:

"They will always say that it depends on how a dog is raised because the breed is already naturally aggressive."

Mzansi amazed by Pit Bull Owner Who Spoils Her Dog With Gourmet Meals and Coconut Oil: "Routine is Good"

In another article, Briefly News reported that South Africans are in disbelief at a pit bull owner who feeds her dog top-class food, brushes its teeth daily and puts coconut oil on its coat.

The dog is fed gourmet meals that include steak, omelettes and pancakes, and the dog's soft life has Mzansi wondering if this dog is not her husband.

