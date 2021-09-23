Dr Dre is having to drop even more money on his ex-wifey Nicole Young as his lengthy divorce wraps up

It has been reported that the judge ordered Dre to pay another $1.55 million in legal fees on behalf of Young

The court order claims Young’s legal fees are “reasonably necessary” and therefore Dre has to pay because of their agreement

Dr Dre’s divorce from the stunning Nicole Young has come with a hefty price tag. After the already large sum, Dre has paid, Young’s attorneys have demanded more.

Dr Dre has reportedly been ordered to pay more of Nicole Young’s attorney fees as the former couple’s heavily publicised divorce case continues. Image: @drdre

A judge has ruled, giving a temporary order which requires Dre to pay spousal support to Young. Dre has also been ordered to pay $1.55 million in attorney fees, racking Young’s legal fees up to a whopping total of $4 million, according to Blast.

The court report states that Young having hired top-tier legal professionals was “reasonably necessary” and therefore Dre has to pay up, reported Complex.

The divorce has been going on since July 2020 when Young filed. Dre has had to fit the bill based on marital agreements and differences in income and nett worth.

Only time will tell if this is the last bill Dre will be fitting before the divorce saga is a done deal.

Dr Dre reportedly officially legally a single man

Because a judge has restored his single status, Dr Dre is now officially a highly eligible bachelor. The music mogul's plea to get officially divorced from Nicole Young was recently approved by the judge. This isn't the end of the narrative, though, reported Briefly News.

Dre and Nicole will now fight over the prenuptial agreement's legitimacy, which will decide their property settlement. Nicole wants the prenup to be declared null and void, claiming that Dre committed not to enforce it.

Dre claims that this never happened and that the prenuptial agreement is unbreakable. According to TMZ, Dr Dre said that his split from Nicole had reached the point of no return.

The contentious split has dragged on through abuse claims, diss tracks and allegations of mistresses and love children. This was when Nicole decided that she had enough and wanted out.

"His long-term abuse must be a factor that the court takes into account in awarding support and fees," she added in the filing according to Entertainment Tonight.

