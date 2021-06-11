- Dr Dre and his ex-wife Nicole Young are officially divorced and they are now both single in the eyes of the courts

- The battle isn't over though, the former couple is still going to fight over their prenuptial agreement and assets

- Nicole claims that Dr Dre abused her and was unfaithful during their marriage; they were together for 24 years

Because a judge has restored his single status, Dr Dre is now officially a highly eligible bachelor. The music mogul's plea to get officially divorced from Nicole Young was recently approved by the judge.

This isn't the end of the narrative, though. Dre and Nicole will now fight over the prenuptial agreement's legitimacy, which will decide their property settlement. Nicole wants the prenup to be declared null and void, claiming that Dre committed not to enforce it.

Dre claims that this never happened and that the prenuptial agreement is unbreakable. According to TMZ, Dr Dre said that his split from Nicole had reached the point of no return.

The contentious split has dragged on through abuse claims, diss tracks and allegations of mistresses and love children. This was when Nicole decided that she had enough and wanted out.

"His long-term abuse must be a factor that the court takes into account in awarding support and fees," she added in the filing according to Entertainment Tonight.

Nicole said Dr Dre should pay for all of her bills in the same way he did throughout their marriage. But now, Dre and Nicole are at least officially single in the eyes of the law.

